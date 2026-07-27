"UPCA speed hunt a major success": Rajeev Shukla hails initiative after 38 pacers make UPT20 auction

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 27 (ANI): BCCI Vice-President Rajeev Shukla praised the UPT20 League for its role in developing young cricketers from Uttar Pradesh and helping them earn opportunities further ahead.

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The upcoming fourth edition of the UPT20 League will begin on August 14, with Kashi Rudras taking on Meerut Mavericks in the opening match, according to a press release.

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"This is the fourth edition of the UPT20 League, and the impact it has made over the past three seasons is there for everyone to see. This year alone, 18 players from Uttar Pradesh featured in the IPL. Many of them got their breakthrough after performing well in the UPT20 League. IPL scouts closely follow this tournament, making it an important platform for young cricketers to showcase their talent and earn opportunities at the highest level," he said.

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Shukla also appreciated the UPCA Speed Hunt, an initiative launched to identify talented fast bowlers from across the state.

"The UPCA Speed Hunt has also been a major success. We have identified fast bowlers from across the state, and this year 38 bowlers, all consistently clocking over 134 kmph, earned a place in the auction. It shows that talented players from every corner of Uttar Pradesh now have a pathway to the UPT20 League and, eventually, to the IPL," he added.

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Rajeev Shukla further said that every franchise should include at least one player from the UPCA Speed Hunt among its uncapped signings.

Speaking about the future of the tournament, Rajeev Shukla said the possibility of increasing the number of teams remains open.

"The league has now become stable after three successful seasons. If the Governing Council recommends expanding beyond six teams in the future, the Apex Council will certainly consider it. Our focus has always been on building a strong and sustainable league before expanding further," he said.

He also highlighted the league's vision of taking cricket to more parts of the state.

"We are also committed to taking cricket to more parts of Uttar Pradesh. Hosting the auction in Agra was part of that vision, and we hope it helps strengthen the city's cricketing ecosystem. Infrastructure remains the key, and as more quality venues are developed across the state, we will continue exploring opportunities to expand the league."

The opening ceremony and the first phase of the tournament will be held at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow. The tournament will then move to Green Park Stadium, Kanpur, which will host the second half of the competition, including the playoffs and the final.

Qualifier 1 and the Eliminator will be played on September 3, followed by Qualifier 2 on September 4. The grand final and closing ceremony will take place in Kanpur on September 6.

The 24-day tournament will feature 34 matches, including 13 double-header days and 8 single-header matchdays, with the best cricketing talent from Uttar Pradesh competing for the title. (ANI)

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