Home / Sports / UPKL: Awadh Ramdoots finish league campaign on a high with commanding win over Purvanchal Panthers

UPKL: Awadh Ramdoots finish league campaign on a high with commanding win over Purvanchal Panthers

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 07:50 PM Jan 09, 2026 IST
Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 9 (ANI): The final day of the Do-or-Die Week in the Uttar Pradesh Kabaddi League (UPKL) Season 2 began with a dominant performance from Awadh Ramdoots, who defeated Purvanchal Panthers 47-33 at the Noida Indoor Stadium on Friday.

With both teams already out of the top-four race, the contest was about pride, momentum, and finishing the league stage on a strong note.

The match began cautiously, with both sides testing each other in the opening minutes. Awadh Ramdoots gradually found their rhythm through captain Abhimanyu Raghuvanshi, who consistently troubled the Purvanchal defence with sharp raids. At the other end, Awadh's defensive unit stepped up with equal authority, producing timely tackles that restricted Purvanchal's scoring opportunities, as per a press release.

The turning point of the first half came when Awadh Ramdoots tightened their defensive formation and inflicted an all-out on Purvanchal Panthers, opening up a sizeable gap on the scoreboard. Building on that momentum, Awadh continued to apply pressure and forced another all-out before halftime, stretching their advantage to 20 points and taking firm control of the contest.

Purvanchal Panthers showed greater intent after the break and managed to inflict an all-out on Awadh Ramdoots in the second half, briefly raising hopes of a comeback. However, the early damage proved too much to undo. Awadh responded calmly, managing the tempo of the game and ensuring Purvanchal were unable to mount any sustained pressure.

With their raiders continuing to score consistently and the defence holding firm in key moments, Awadh Ramdoots comfortably closed out the match with a 47-33 victory, signing off their league campaign with an emphatic performance.

The Day 16 action continued with matches between Ganga Kings of Mirzapur and Sangam Challengers, Lucknow Lions and Gazab Ghaziabad, and Aligarh Tigers and Brij Stars. These encounters were set to play a decisive role in finalising the top four, as UPKL Season 2 moves into the knockout stage. As per the league format, the team finishing first will face the fourth-ranked side, while the second-placed team will take on the third-ranked team in the semi-finals, with the winners advancing to battle for the Uttar Pradesh Kabaddi League Season 2 trophy. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

