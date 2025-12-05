UPKL franchise Gazab Ghaziabad welcomes Tusshar Kapoor as co-owner

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 5 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Kabaddi League's (UPKL), newest franchise, Gazab Ghaziabad, announced actor Tusshar Kapoor as the team's co-owner. His association brings a familiar and respected presence to the franchise as it begins its journey in the league.

Gazab Ghaziabad is owned by Lakhsya Sharma and Deepak Singh. Tusshar's involvement comes from his interest in engaging with homegrown sport and contributing to a kabaddi ecosystem that continues to grow across Uttar Pradesh. His association with Gazab Ghaziabad adds an experienced voice to the team's leadership and reflects a commitment to supporting a sport that holds strong cultural relevance, as per a press release from UPKL.

Speaking about joining the franchise, Tusshar Kapoor said, "I am excited to join Gazab Ghaziabad as Co-owner. Kabaddi continues to grow as a sport across the country, and I am happy to be a part of it. My best wishes to Sambhav and the entire UPKL team for the upcoming season. Apna Bharat, Apna Khel, Khel Raha Hai Mera Pradesh."

Lakhsya Sharma and Deepak Singh, Team Owners, Gazab Ghaziabad, said, "Tusshar joins us at a moment when we are shaping the foundations of Gazab Ghaziabad. As a new team, we are still defining our identity, and having someone with his clarity and grounded approach helps us move in the direction we envision. His involvement offers the players and our support staff a steady presence as we begin building the team from the ground up."

Aishwarya Gautam, CEO, SJ Uplift Kabaddi said "At the league level, we see ownership participation as an important part of UPKL's long-term structure. Tusshar joining Gazab Ghaziabad reflects a growing interest from individuals who want to contribute to the sport in a meaningful, steady way. Each such association helps strengthen the ecosystem we're building across the franchises."

Simran Malik COO, SJ Uplift Kabaddi said, "Every new franchise has its own learning curve, and the right people involved make that progression smoother. Tusshar stepping in gives Gazab Ghaziabad an additional layer of support as they work through the early operational rhythm that comes with entering a league for the first time."

UPKL is owned by SJ Uplift Kabaddi and is positioned as one of India's strongest state-level leagues. With Noida Indoor Stadium as the host venue for season 2, UPKL will begin on December 24, 2025. (ANI)

