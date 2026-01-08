DT
PT
UPKL: Ganga Kings of Mirzapur derail Gazab Ghaziabad's top-four hopes

UPKL: Ganga Kings of Mirzapur derail Gazab Ghaziabad's top-four hopes

ANI
Updated At : 11:20 PM Jan 08, 2026 IST
Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 8 (ANI): The opening match of Do-or-Die Week on Day 15 of Uttar Pradesh Kabaddi League (UPKL) Season 2 carried high stakes for both sides, as Ganga Kings of Mirzapur, already out of the top-four race, took on Gazab Ghaziabad, who entered the contest placed fourth and needing a win to secure their playoff position.

The match was witnessed by former Deputy Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Dinesh Sharma, who was present at the Noida Indoor Stadium and was felicitated ahead of the game, as per a UPKL press release.

The contest began on an even note, with both teams trading raids and tackles in the early exchanges. As the match progressed, Ganga Kings tightened their defensive structure and began to dictate terms. Their discipline at the back paid dividends as they forced Gazab Ghaziabad all-out twice, opening up a decisive lead and shifting momentum firmly in their favour.

Gazab Ghaziabad attempted to respond by raising their intensity in the second half and managed to force an all-out on Ganga Kings, briefly reviving hopes of a comeback. However, the gap proved too wide to bridge, and Ganga continued to manage the game intelligently, denying Gazab the sustained momentum they required.

In the closing phase, Ganga Kings maintained composure under pressure, ensuring Gazab were kept at arm's length and sealing a 44-38 victory. The result proved significant in the context of the Do-or-Die Week, as Ganga Kings, despite being out of top-four contention, spoiled Gazab Ghaziabad's qualification push and added another twist to the playoff race.

Later on Day 15 of the Do-or-Die Week, matches were played between Lucknow Lions and Brij Stars, Aligarh Tigers and Yamuna Yoddhas, and JD Noida Ninjas and Kashi Kings, with each fixture carrying crucial implications for the final league standings. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

