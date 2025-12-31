DT
Home / Sports / UPKL: Purvanchal Panthers deliver brilliant defensive display to defeat Brij Stars

UPKL: Purvanchal Panthers deliver brilliant defensive display to defeat Brij Stars

ANI
Updated At : 08:40 PM Dec 31, 2025 IST
Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 31 (ANI): Purvanchal Panthers produced their most complete performance of the season to defeat Brij Stars 48-35 in the opening match of the day at the Noida Indoor Stadium in the Uttar Pradesh Kabaddi League (UPKL) Season 2.

The match began with both teams raiding efficiently, keeping the contest evenly poised in the early stages. The key moment of the first half came when Purvanchal Panthers inflicted an all-out on Brij Stars, which helped them build momentum. Raider Hritik Rathi played a key role in the attack, as Purvanchal headed into halftime with a five-point lead.

Purvanchal Panthers tightened their defence further in the second half, delivering what was their strongest defensive showing of the season. An early all-out after the break allowed them to extend their advantage, while Brij Stars struggled to stabilise defensively.

In the final five minutes, Purvanchal Panthers' raider Bhanu Pratap produced a decisive super raid, collecting three points and widening the gap further. Purvanchal followed this up by inflicting another all-out, capitalising on Brij Stars' defensive lapses in the second half to seal the contest comfortably.

Purvanchal Panthers closed out a 48-35 victory, registering their second win of UPKL Season 2 and underlining a performance built on disciplined defence and timely raiding.

Later in the day, matches were played between Gazab Ghaziabad and Sangam Challengers, Kanpur Warriors and Yamuna Yoddhas, and JD Noida Ninjas against Aligarh Tigers. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

