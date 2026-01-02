DT
PT
UPKL: Ritik Sharma scripts history, Yamuna Yoddhas edge JD Noida Ninjas in season's second tie-breaker

ANI
Updated At : 07:36 PM Jan 02, 2026 IST
Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 2 (ANI): Day nine of Uttar Pradesh Kabaddi League (UPKL) Season 2 began with a contest that will be remembered as one of the most intense matches of the tournament, as Yamuna Yoddhas defeated JD Noida Ninjas in the second tie-breaker of the season after the teams were locked at 42-42 at the end of regulation time.

From the opening exchanges, the match unfolded as a high-quality battle of equals, with both teams responding raid for raid, super raid for super raid, and all-out for all-out. Neither side allowed the other to establish control, keeping the contest finely balanced throughout.

Yamuna Yoddhas' raider Ritik Sharma produced a performance for the ages, finishing the match with a record-breaking 28 raid points, the highest by any player in UPKL Season 2 so far. JD Noida Ninjas countered strongly through Rachit Yadav, who scored 19 raid points, ensuring the contest remained neck and neck, as per a UPKL press release.

In the closing minutes, Yamuna briefly took a three-point lead through a crucial super tackle, but JD Noida showed composure to force a tie and push the match into a tie-breaker, only the second such instance this season.

The tie-breaker again revolved around Ritik Sharma, as Yamuna Yoddhas edged JD Noida Ninjas 8-6 to seal the match and cap a historic individual performance.

Later in the day, matches were played between Awadh Ramdoots and Aligarh Tigers, Lucknow Lions and Sangam Challengers, and Gazab Ghaziabad against Kashi Kings. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

