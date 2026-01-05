UPKL: Sangam Challengers overcome Kanpur Warriors fightback to reach second place

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 5 (ANI): Sangam Challengers produced a composed and resilient performance to defeat Kanpur Warriors 37-32 in the opening match of Day 12 of the Uttar Pradesh Kabaddi League (UPKL) Season 2, registering their third consecutive win and moving up from seventh position to second place on the league table. The crucial encounter, played during what is shaping up to be a do-or-die week in the league, was witnessed by television actors Anup Upadhyay and Vishwajeet Soni, who were present at the Noida Indoor Stadium and seen enjoying the on-court action.

Kanpur Warriors began the contest with aggression, applying early pressure and pushing Sangam close to an all-out situation. Just as Kanpur looked set to seize control, Sangam Challengers responded with a crucial super tackle, halting Kanpur's momentum. Building on that defensive stand, Sangam quickly turned the tables by inflicting an all-out on Kanpur Warriors, swinging the match firmly in their favour, as per a press release from UPKL.

Sangam did not allow Kanpur to settle after that phase and continued to apply pressure through disciplined defence and controlled raiding, extending their lead before halftime. The momentum carried into the second half, where Sangam struck early once again by forcing another all-out on Kanpur, opening up a significant cushion on the scoreboard.

Kanpur Warriors showed determination and attempted a comeback by tightening their defence, producing two back-to-back super tackles to reduce the deficit to ten points. However, Sangam responded intelligently by slowing the game, managing raids carefully, and ensuring Kanpur were denied sustained momentum.

A key factor in Sangam's control was the defensive effort led by captain Mayank Malik, who delivered an outstanding performance with eight tackle points, repeatedly denying Kanpur's raiders at crucial moments and preventing a late turnaround.

Sangam Challengers eventually closed out a 37-32 victory, continuing their upward surge and strengthening their position as the league enters its most decisive phase.

With this result, the league standings saw a significant shift. Lucknow Lions remain at the top of the table with 12 points, while Sangam Challengers have climbed to second place with 10 points following their third consecutive win. Gazab Ghaziabad sit third on 10 points, with Brij Stars in fourth position, also on 10 points, making the race for the top spots increasingly intense. With only three to four matches remaining for each team, every fixture in this do-or-die week carries heightened importance.

Later on Day 12, Ganga Kings of Mirzapur take on Yamuna Yoddhas, Lucknow Lions face Aligarh Tigers, and Purvanchal Panthers meet Kashi Kings, with each fixture expected to further shape the league table. (ANI)

