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Home / Sports / UPT20 2026: Karn Sharma plays his final competitive game as Meerut Mavericks secure their 7th consecutive win

UPT20 2026: Karn Sharma plays his final competitive game as Meerut Mavericks secure their 7th consecutive win

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ANI
Updated At : 11:13 PM Aug 25, 2026 IST
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Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], August 25 (ANI): Meerut Mavericks continued their invincible run in the UP T20 League 2026, securing their seventh consecutive victory by defeating the Kanpur Superstars by 19 runs.

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The Match 19 fixture at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium was reduced to a five-overs-a-side sprint due to heavy rain, according to a press release from the UPT20 League.

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The evening was marked by an emotional farewell for veteran leg-spinner Karn Sharma, who played his final competitive match. Sharma was presented with a special memento by Governing Council Chairman Sanjay Kapoor for his immense contributions to the sport and was given a guard of honour by the players as he took the field.

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Kanpur Superstars skipper Sameer Rizvi won the toss and elected to bowl first in the shortened contest. Knowing they had only 30 deliveries to set a total, the Meerut Mavericks' batters went on the offensive immediately.

Good contributions from the top order set a rapid pace, but it was skipper & India international Rinku Singh who stole the show. He unleashed a devastating blitz, smashing 30 runs off just 10 deliveries to propel the Mavericks to a mammoth 96/3 in their five overs.

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In a fitting end to his illustrious bowling career, Karn Sharma claimed the prized wicket of Rinku Singh to bow out on a high note.

Faced with a daunting target of 97 in five overs, the Kanpur Superstars started brightly. Openers Adarsh Singh (28 off 8 balls) and Sameer Rizvi (22 off 13 balls) provided an explosive start, keeping Kanpur in the hunt early on.

However, Meerut spinner Zeeshan Ansari turned the game on its head with a spectacular bowling display. Ansari delivered a brilliant spell, returning exceptional figures of 3/12 to completely derail the run chase. Unable to recover from his strikes, the Kanpur Superstars could only manage 77/3 in their five overs, suffering their fifth defeat in six matches.

For his game-changing spell, Zeeshan Ansari was adjudged the Player of the Match. Speaking at the post-match presentation, he shed light on his tactical approach in the high-pressure chase.

"Nothing much; the preparation has been to stay ready according to the team's situation," Ansari explained regarding his consistent performances. "I have been bowling with the red ball, and that has been beneficial to me as well. I have been using my brain quite a bit while bowling and having fun doing it."

Addressing his ability to restrict runs in such a volatile format, he added, "I think that as long as I do not take wickets, my economy will increase. I try to get the set batters out. Once I do that, my economy goes down, and that was the case today. I was determined to get Sameer Rizvi out because I knew if he kept batting, the match would end with two or three balls to spare. I tried to get him out, and the over went well."

Ansari also acknowledged the intense pressure of defending a total in a five-over shootout.

"I was under pressure after the first over of the chase, given the circumstances. I try to back my strengths, bowling slower, trying variations, and bowling the googly, and I just focused on them," he concluded. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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