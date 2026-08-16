Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], August 16 (ANI): Defending champions Kashi Rudras registered their first win of the UP T20 League Season 4 with a commanding eight-wicket victory over the Kanpur Superstars in Match 4 at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana International Cricket Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

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Anchored by a spectacular 135-run partnership between opener Abhishek Goswami and captain Karan Sharma, the Rudras successfully hunted down a target of 164 in 18.1 overs, recording the highest successful run chase of the season thus far, according to a press release.

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Before the high-octane clash, the official coin toss was conducted by special guest Dr. Suhas Lalinakere Yathiraj (Dr. Suhas L.Y.), a 2007-batch Uttar Pradesh cadre IAS officer who currently serves as the Secretary of the Department of Sports and Youth Welfare for the Government of Uttar Pradesh.

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A globally celebrated para-badminton champion, 2021 Arjuna Award recipient, and Asian Para Games gold medalist, Suhas was felicitated and presented with a commemorative memento by UP T20 League Chairman Sanjay Kapoor and Governing Council Member Shri Sanjeev Kumar Singh.

Kashi Rudras skipper Karan Sharma elected to field first. The Kanpur Superstars capitalised on favourable batting conditions to post a formidable 163/4 in their allotted 20 overs, the highest team total of the current season.

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The Kanpur innings was powered by a magnificent, unbeaten captain's knock from Sameer Rizvi. Leading from the front, Rizvi smashed 71 not out off just 47 deliveries, an innings laced with eight boundaries and two massive sixes, while receiving crucial support from the other end.

Chasing 164, the Kashi Rudras began cautiously and suffered an early setback in the third over. Opener Uvaish Ahmed fell to seamer Vineet Panwar, departing after Kanpur skipper Sameer Rizvi completed a jaw-dropping catch.

However, the early breakthrough only brought skipper Karan Sharma to the crease alongside Abhishek Goswami, and the duo systematically dismantled the Kanpur bowling attack. After navigating the powerplay, both batters shifted gears, accelerating the run rate to bring up a commanding century stand by the 13th over.

Goswami, who was later named Player of the Match, anchored the chase flawlessly with a brilliant 76 not out off 52 balls. At the other end, Sharma matched him shot-for-shot, playing an aggressive knock of 67 from 44 deliveries. Their match-defining 135-run partnership off 84 balls effectively neutralised the Kanpur bowlers.

Reflecting on his match-winning knock and his crucial partnership with the captain, Player of the Match Abhishek Goswami said:

"I always focus on one ball at a time; I don't go in with a set plan. It comes with the flow of the game, as my focus is entirely on the ball. Karan and I have been playing together since childhood, so the communication between us is excellent, and we complement each other really well. Initially, it was difficult to bat, but I carefully watched which deliveries were coming onto the bat and which weren't. Once you get set on this surface, it becomes very comfortable to score."

Following Sharma's eventual dismissal, wicketkeeper-batter Upendra Yadav provided the finishing touches, blasting an unbeaten 18 off just seven balls to comfortably take the two-time champion Kashi Rudras across the finish line.

While the victory puts the defending champions on the board for Season 4, the Kanpur Superstars are left searching for answers after suffering their second consecutive defeat of the tournament. (ANI)

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