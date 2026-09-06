UPT20 League 2026 final: Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s Lucknow Falcons to clash with Rinku Singh’s Meerut Mavericks in title clash

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 6 (ANI): The fourth edition of the UP T20 League reaches its conclusion on Sunday with a high-stakes Grand Finale between the Lucknow Falcons and the Meerut Mavericks at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium.

The title clash pits two prominent Indian international and IPL stars against each other, as Bhuvneshwar Kumar leads the Lucknow Falcons against Rinku Singh’s Meerut Mavericks.

Advertisement

The fixture presents a stark contrast in tournament history: the Meerut Mavericks have achieved the remarkable feat of qualifying for the final in all four seasons and are seeking their second title, while the Lucknow Falcons have broken through to their maiden final, aiming to lift the trophy for the first time in front of their home crowd.

Advertisement

The Lucknow Falcons enter the final on a seven-match unbeaten streak, marking an impressive turnaround after a difficult start to the tournament where they lost three of their opening four matches. The Falcons rebounded by winning five of their subsequent six league games (with one washout) to finish second in the standings with 13 points.

They booked their place directly in the final with a convincing win over Meerut in Qualifier 1, anchored by a decisive spell of 4/10 from captain Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

Advertisement

Lucknow’s campaign has been bolstered by consistent batting performances from Ajeet Verma and Mohammad Saif, who have compiled 263 and 233 runs, respectively. All-rounder Vipraj Nigam has delivered in crucial moments down the order, maintaining a strike rate close to 160 alongside taking 11 wickets.

The bowling unit remains their primary strength, led economically by Bhuvneshwar Kumar (13 wickets at an economy rate under 6) and pace spearhead Abhinandan Singh, who sits second in the Purple Cap standings with 21 wickets.

The Meerut Mavericks, meanwhile, established their authority early in the season by registering seven consecutive victories, eventually securing top spot on the points table with 15 points. Despite enduring a late-season dip, comprising a washout, two consecutive league defeats, and a loss in Qualifier 1, the Mavericks demonstrated their pedigree by defeating the Noida Kings by six wickets in Qualifier 2 to maintain their unblemished record of reaching every UP T20 League final.

Meerut’s batting lineup features the tournament's most explosive performers. Opener Swastik Chikara has accumulated 308 runs at a strike rate of 166.49, while captain Rinku Singh has provided reliable finishing power with 240 runs at a tournament-high strike rate of 171.

The bowling department is anchored by leg-spinner Zeeshan Ansari, who leads the tournament's wicket-taking charts with 23 dismissals at an economy of 6.79. Key all-round contributions have also come from Yash Garg, who delivered a match-winning display in the tournament opener and produced a standout performance in Qualifier 2 with three wickets and an unbeaten half-century.

With both franchises fielding balanced squads capable of lifting the trophy, Sunday's finale promises a closely contested finish to determine the champion of the UP T20 League 2026. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)