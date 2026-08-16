UPT20 League 2026: Gaur Gorakhpur Lions survive spin test to edge Lucknow Falcons in rain-curtailed contest

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], August 16 (ANI): The Gaur Gorakhpur Lions held their nerve in a rain-affected, spin-dominated contest to register a thrilling four-wicket victory (via the DLS method) over Bhuvneshwar Kumar's Lucknow Falcons in Match 3 of the UP T20 League Season 4 at the Ekana Cricket Stadium on Saturday night.

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Lions skipper Aryan Juyal won the toss and elected to field first, a decision that yielded immediate dividends. The Lucknow Falcons' top order was dismantled inside the powerplay, slumping to 31/5. The early collapse was headlined by a dramatic sixth over from Prince Yadav, which produced three wickets, according to a release.

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Satyam Pandey attempted to resurrect the innings, first stitching a brief stand with Delhi Capitals all-rounder Vipraj Nigam (10). After Nigam's departure, Pandey found able support in Ajeet Verma. The duo cautiously rebuilt the innings before rain interrupted play at 14.3 overs, with the scoreboard reading 88/6.

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Following the delay, the match was reduced to 15 overs a side. Pandey and Verma returned for the final three deliveries of the innings, adding six runs to finish at 94/6. Factoring in the DLS method, the Gaur Gorakhpur Lions were set a revised target of 100 runs from their 15 overs.

The chase began disastrously for the Lions as Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) pacer Abhinandan Singh struck twice in a fiery second over, removing opener Abhay Pratap Singh (10) and skipper Aryan Juyal for a duck. However, Siddharth Yadav arrived at the crease and anchored the innings brilliantly. Scoring at a brisk pace, Yadav stabilised the chase with a crucial 39 off 27 deliveries.

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Just as the Lions appeared to be cruising toward the target, Vipraj Nigam produced a mesmerising spell of spin bowling to drag the Falcons back into the contest. Extracting a sharp turn, up to seven degrees off the surface, the spinner struck twice in the eighth over to dent the middle order. He finished with fine figures of 2/10 in his three overs. The pressure further mounted in the 11th over when Navneet Kumar dismissed the well-set Siddharth Yadav, who was safely caught by skipper Bhuvneshwar Kumar, his third catch of the match.

With the equation finely balanced at 26 runs required off 29 balls and five wickets in hand, Parth Palawat took charge. Playing a measured run-a-ball knock of 25, Palawat steered the Lions within striking distance before falling to the veteran Bhuvneshwar Kumar in a tense penultimate over.

Needing three runs off the final six deliveries, Shivam Sharma ensured there were no late twists. He finished the game in spectacular fashion, smashing a boundary to take the Gaur Gorakhpur Lions over the line with four wickets and two balls to spare.

Player of the Match Siddharth Yadav emphasised the importance of weathering the early storm against a veteran bowling attack:

"I looked to take my time at the start. The wicket was tough, as we have seen in the matches so far, but once I got set, I looked to take the bowlers on. I just thought that if I get out to a good ball, it's okay; my focus was to stay in the middle and score runs. First of all, I want to thank God. Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Abhinandan are both very experienced, so I looked to play them carefully in the beginning. For now, my only goal is to win the title for Gorakhpur; that is the only thing on my mind at the moment."

Reflecting on the narrow defeat, Lucknow Falcons skipper Bhuvneshwar Kumar praised his team's fighting spirit and bowling effort:

"I want to start with the batting. We lost five wickets in the Powerplay, but the way our Impact Player Ajeet Verma and Satyam Pandey played, they took us to a respectable total. With a few more runs, the match could have gone either way. While defending a low total like this, you need good fielding and the kind of start Abhinandan Singh gave us with the ball. Given how the last two games went, we knew the pitch was tough for batting, but taking the game to the final over while defending just 100 is a massive positive. I bowled well, and the rest of the bowling group was good too." (ANI)

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