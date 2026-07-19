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Home / Sports / 'UPT20 League is perfect platform for emerging talent': Kanpur Superstars' Sameer Rizvi ahead of Season 4

'UPT20 League is perfect platform for emerging talent': Kanpur Superstars' Sameer Rizvi ahead of Season 4

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ANI
Updated At : 02:48 PM Jul 19, 2026 IST
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Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 19 (ANI): The fourth season of the UPT20 League is set to get underway on August 14, with Kashi Rudras taking on defending champions Meerut Mavericks in the tournament opener in Lucknow.

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The 24-day competition will showcase some of Uttar Pradesh's finest cricketing talent as players vie for glory on one of the country's fastest-growing domestic T20 platforms, according to a press release from the UPT20 League.

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Kanpur Superstars batter Sameer Rizvi praised the league for its rapid growth and the opportunities it continues to provide to young cricketers, calling it an ideal platform for emerging talent to showcase their skills and progress to the next level.

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"The UPT20 League has grown into one of the biggest domestic T20 tournaments in the country. Uttar Pradesh has no shortage of talent, and this league provides young cricketers with the perfect platform to showcase their skills and take the next step in their careers. Every season, the tournament gets bigger, creating even more opportunities for emerging players," he said.

"UPT20 is a massive opportunity for young cricketers. Several players have used this platform to earn IPL contracts, which makes it a stage where dreams can truly become reality. The trials themselves are highly competitive, with hundreds of talented players giving their best to earn a spot.

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As we often say, 'Khiladi yahan banta hai', this is where players are made. We really thank the Uttar Pradesh Cricket Association for providing us with such a platform," he further added.

The Kanpur Superstars will kick off their UPT20 League 2026 campaign against the Noida Kings in the afternoon fixture on August 15 at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.

The opening ceremony and the first phase of the tournament will be held in Lucknow, setting the stage for another exciting season of the UP T20 League. The action will later shift to Kanpur when Kashi Rudras and Noida Kings will lock horns with each other on August 28.

Kanpur will also be hosting the closing ceremony as well as the grand final, ensuring a memorable finish to the competition.

The entire knockout phase will also be held in Kanpur. Qualifier 1 and the Eliminator are scheduled for September 3, followed by Qualifier 2 on September 4, with the two best teams eventually battling for the title in the final on September 6. With the playoffs and title clash taking place at the iconic Green Park Stadium, fans can look forward to a thrilling conclusion to the fourth edition of the league. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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