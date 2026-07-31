UPT20 League: Kashi Rudras unveil Season 4 jersey

Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 31 (ANI): Two-time UPT20 League champions Kashi Rudras officially launched their jersey for the upcoming season at a press conference in Varanasi on Friday, marking the beginning of their campaign with a celebration of the city's rich spiritual heritage and the franchise's deep-rooted connection with its fans, according to a press release.

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The new jersey, inspired by the city's timeless legacy and the philosophy of Lord Shiva, reflects the identity and values of Kashi Rudras. The blue signifies Lord Shiva's calmness, symbolising composure, clarity and the ability to perform under pressure, while the orange represents his fierce energy, embodying courage, aggression and fearless intent. Cosmic detailing honours Lord Shiva as the Guru of the Universe, inspiring limitless ambition, while the mandala pattern represents balance, unity and collective strength. Together, the jersey captures the essence of Kashi Rudras.

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Ahead of the launch, Kashi Rudras, led by captain Karan Sharma and head coach Dhruv Singh in the presence of UPCA Director Javed Akhtar and team management officials, sought blessings at the revered Kashi Vishwanath Temple, reaffirming the team's commitment to representing the spirit, resilience and pride of one of India's oldest living cities.

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Following the temple visit, the Kashi Rudras squad also interacted with aspiring young cricketers during a special meet-and-greet session at Sigra Stadium. Captain Karan Sharma shared insights from his cricketing journey, encouraged the youngsters to remain disciplined and committed to their goals, and offered guidance on the mindset and hard work required to succeed at the highest level, reinforcing the franchise's commitment to nurturing grassroots cricket in the region.

The team will also participate in the iconic Ganga Aarti on the banks of the River Ganga later in the evening, embracing a tradition that reflects the cultural and spiritual identity of Kashi.

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Speaking at the launch, Kashi Rudras captain Karan Sharma said, "It is always a proud feeling to wear the Kashi Rudras jersey because it represents much more than just a cricket team. We are representing a city with an incredible history, culture and spiritual significance. We have built a strong culture over the last few seasons and our goal is clear, to give our fans another championship to celebrate."

Having won two UPT20 League titles, Kashi Rudras herald a new season with the ambition of reclaiming the trophy and further cementing their status as one of the league's most successful franchises. The team has consistently combined experienced performers with emerging local talent and will once again look to play an aggressive brand of cricket that resonates with its passionate supporters.

Head coach Dhruv Singh added, "The success of Kashi Rudras has always been built on discipline, preparation and the hunger to keep improving. Every new season presents fresh challenges, but this squad has the talent and character to compete at the highest level. We respect every opponent, but our focus remains on playing fearless cricket and maintaining the standards that have helped us become one of the most successful teams in the league."

The defending champions added six players to their retained core at the UPT20 Player Auction in Agra last week. After retaining 12 players ahead of the auction, Kashi Rudras brought in Mohammad Sharim, Vaibhav Choudhary, Vijay Yadav, Virat Jaiswal, Manav Sindhu and Sahab Yuvraj Singh to complete their 18-member squad for the upcoming season.

As part of its preparations for the new season, Kashi Rudras also reinforced its commitment to grassroots cricket with the launch of the Rudras Cup earlier this month, the first regional scouting tournament of its kind by a UPT20 franchise.

Alongside the franchise's extensive player trials, the Rudras Cup provided aspiring cricketers with another platform to showcase their talent before the Kashi Rudras scouting team. The initiative further strengthened the franchise's talent identification pathway, creating greater opportunities for promising players to progress into the Kashi Rudras setup and the wider UPT20 ecosystem.

With a strong squad, an experienced leadership group and the unwavering support of the people of Kashi, the Rudras now turn their attention to the upcoming UPT20 League season, determined to continue their legacy and write another memorable chapter in the franchise's journey.

Kashi Rudras full squad for UPT20 Season 4:

Karan Sharma (Captain), Abhishek Goswami, Upendra Yadav, Atal Bihari Rai, Shubham Chaubey, Kartik Yadav, Sunil Kumar, Saksham Rai, Uvais Ahmad, Rishabh Rajput, Deepanshu Yadav, Arnav Baliyan, Mohammad Sharim, Vaibhav Choudhary, Vijay Yadav, Virat Jaiswal, Manav Sindhu, Sahab Yuvraj Singh. (ANI)

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