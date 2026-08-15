UPT20 League to be hosted in Varanasi and Gorakhpur in future, announces Chairman Sanjay Kapoor

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], August 15 (ANI): Delivering a historic and inspiring address during the grand opening ceremony of the UPT20 League Season 4, League Chairman Sanjay Kapoor shed light on Uttar Pradesh's untapped cricketing potential, the success of the 'Speed Hunt' initiative, and the future roadmap for the tournament, according to a press release.

Advertisement

Speaking at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in the presence of Chief Guest and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, BCCI Vice-President Rajeev Shukla, and thousands of spectators, Kapoor emphasised that the UPT20 League has transformed both the landscape and the destiny of cricket in the state.

Advertisement

Setting a collaborative tone in his welcome address, Kapoor expressed his gratitude to the dignitaries and highlighted the cultural significance of the tournament.

Advertisement

"The fourth season of the UPT20 League is a historic moment not only for the state's cricket but for every resident of Uttar Pradesh. It is not just a cricket tournament or league; it is a festival for the entire UP. Together, we will celebrate it and take the state's cricket and its talent to new heights in the coming times. I express my heartfelt gratitude to the Honorable Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Shri Yogi Adityanath, and BCCI Vice-President Shri Rajeev Shukla, under whose guidance and support this league has taken such a massive and grand shape," Kapoor stated.

During his address, the Chairman placed special emphasis on the massive success of the 'Speed Hunt' campaign, a grassroots scouting program designed specifically for young athletes from rural areas.

Advertisement

"This time, through the 'Speed Hunt' initiative, many talented children from rural areas who had limited resources got the opportunity to step forward. We conducted direct selections through this initiative with complete transparency and without charging a single rupee as a fee," Kapoor explained.

"Today, I am proud to share that players discovered through the Speed Hunt are part of all six teams in the fourth edition of the UPT20 League. These players attracted bids in lakhs during the auction, which proves that there is no shortage of talent in Uttar Pradesh. Providing the right platform to that talent is the biggest testament to our vision," he added.

Outlining the expansion blueprint for the league to reach wider audiences and unearth further regional talent, the Chairman announced upcoming infrastructural and hosting plans.

"This time, the league is being organized across two major cricketing hubs: Lucknow and Kanpur, which is a fantastic experience for the fans. However, since there is no dearth of talent in Uttar Pradesh and nurturing that talent remains our top priority, you might see UPT20 League matches being hosted in Varanasi, Gorakhpur, and other cities in the near future," he concluded. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)