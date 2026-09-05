Uruguay announce star-studded squad for India friendly during September-October FIFA window

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], September 5 (ANI): Uruguay has unveiled a strong squad for the upcoming September–October FIFA international window, with several of the country’s biggest stars included as new head coach Diego Forlán begins his tenure at the helm of the national team.

Uruguay announced the names of its players on September 5 for the upcoming clash against India, with the squad featuring an impressive mix of established internationals and emerging talents across all positions.

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Among the headline names is Federico Valverde, the Real Madrid star included in the midfielders’ list. He is joined by fellow high-profile internationals Rodrigo Bentancur, Lucas Torreira, Giorgian de Arrascaeta, Facundo Pellistri, Maximiliano Araújo and Brian Rodríguez.

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The defensive department also boasts considerable experience, with Ronald Araújo, José María Giménez, Nahitan Nández, Guillermo Varela, Mathías Olivera and Sebastián Cáceres among the players named. Goalkeeping options include Santiago Mele, Cristopher Fiermarín and Ignacio de Arruabarrena.

Up front, Uruguay have places for Darwin Núñez, along with Miguel Merentiel, Rodrigo Aguirre, Federico Viñas, Martín Satriano and Álvaro Rodríguez.

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The announcement comes at the beginning of a new chapter for Uruguay following Marcelo Bielsa’s departure, with legendary former striker Diego Forlán taking charge of the senior national team and the Under-20 side.

Estos son los reservados de Diego Forlán para la Fecha FIFA de setiembre-octubre 📋 pic.twitter.com/XUYHOC0Qi8 — Selección Uruguaya (@Uruguay) September 4, 2026

A 2010 FIFA World Cup Golden Ball winner and 2011 Copa América champion, Diego Forlán scored 36 goals in 112 appearances for Uruguay. He enjoyed a celebrated club career with Manchester United, Villarreal, Atlético Madrid and Inter Milan, and also featured in the Indian Super League (ISL), where he played for Mumbai City FC. Now, as Uruguay’s head coach, Diego Forlán faces a new challenge as he prepares his side for the upcoming clash against India.

With established stars such as Valverde, Núñez, Araújo and Giménez featuring alongside a new generation of talent, Uruguay’s September–October window promises to offer an early glimpse into Diego Forlán’s vision for the next chapter of La Celeste.

Kolkata is now gearing up to witness this star-studded Uruguay side in action, while the Indian team, under its coach Khalid Jamil, will be determined to put up a strong fight and deliver a memorable contest for football fans across the world. With all eyes set on the highly anticipated clash on October 6, the match represents a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for Indian fans to see some of Uruguay’s biggest stars take the field on home soil.

Uruguay Squad:FIFA International Window: September–October

Goalkeepers: Santiago Mele (Junior), Cristopher Fiermarín (Defensa y Justicia), Ignacio de Arruabarrena (Arouca), Sebastián Jaume (Boston River), Thiago Cardozo (Unión)

Defenders: Kevin Amaro (Boston River), José Luis Rodríguez (Vasco da Gama), Guillermo Varela (Flamengo), Nahitan Nández (Al-Qadsiah), Santiago Mouriño (Alavés), Nicolás Marichal (Dynamo Moscow), Ronald Araújo (Barcelona), Alexander Barboza (Botafogo), José María Giménez (Atlético Madrid), Juan Rodríguez (Boston River), Sebastián Boselli (Getafe), Santiago Bueno (Wolverhampton), Sebastián Cáceres (América), Mathías Olivera (Napoli), Joaquín Piquerez (Palmeiras), Lucas Olaza (Krasnodar), Marcelo Saracchi (Boca Juniors), Juan Manuel Sanabria (Atlético San Luis)

Midfielders: Emiliano Martínez (Midtjylland), Lucas Torreira (Galatasaray), Rodrigo Bentancur (Tottenham), Facundo Bernal (Fluminense), Santiago Homenchenko (Querétaro), Federico Valverde (Real Madrid), Agustín Canobbio (Athletico Paranaense), Matías Abaldo (Gimnasia LP), Facundo Pellistri (Panathinaikos), Luciano Rodríguez (Cruzeiro), Maximiliano Araújo (Sporting CP), Lucas Villalba (Botafogo), Brian Rodríguez (América), Rodrigo Zalazar (Braga), Diego Rossi (Columbus Crew), Giorgian de Arrascaeta (Flamengo)

Forwards: Martín Satriano (Lens), Agustín A. Martínez (Defensor Sporting), Rodrigo Aguirre (América), Federico Viñas (Real Oviedo), Miguel Merentiel (Boca Juniors), Darwin Núñez (Liverpool), Álvaro Rodríguez (Getafe). (ANI)

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