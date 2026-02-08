US Ambassador Sergio Gor meet Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani at India-US T20 WC clash

Mumbai (Maharshtra) [India], February 8 (ANI): US Ambassador Sergio Gor expressed his delight after meeting Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani and Reliance Foundation founder-chairperson Nita Ambani on the sidelines during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup match between defending champion India and the USA at Wankhede Stadium on Saturday.

Advertisement

On X, Ambassador Gor wrote, "Great to see my friends Mukesh and Nita Ambani on the sidelines of the #T20WorldCup match between @USACricket and India."

Advertisement

Great to see my friends Mukesh and Nita Ambani on the sidelines of the #T20WorldCup match between @USACricket and India. pic.twitter.com/rQexiAGzsT — Ambassador Sergio Gor (@USAmbIndia) February 7, 2026

After the match, the US Ambassador posted a photo with the United States cricket team and the ICC chairman, Jay Shah. He wrote, "Proud of our American Cricket team! An incredibly exciting game tonight in Mumbai."

Advertisement

Proud of our American Cricket team! An incredibly exciting game tonight in Mumbai! 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/25uPM4wFsr — Ambassador Sergio Gor (@USAmbIndia) February 7, 2026

The sighting highlighted growing interest in cricket in the United States and the increasing engagement of global personalities in high-profile fixtures involving emerging cricket nations such as the USA.

After being asked to bat first, the Men in Blue made 161/9 in 20 overs. Captain Suryakumar Yadav played a fantastic unbeaten knock of 84 off 49 deliveries, with 10 fours and four towering sixes.

Advertisement

Wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan (20 off 16 balls, with one four and two sixes) and Tilak Varma (25 off 16 balls, with three fours and one six) also chipped in with the bat.

For the USA, Shadley van Schalkwyk (4/29) and Harmeet Singh (2/26) were among the wicket-takers.

In response, the USA were restricted to 132/8 as they lost the match by 29 runs. Milind Kumar (34 off 34 balls, with four boundaries), Sanjay Krishnamurthi (37 off 31 balls, with two sixes and one four) and Shubham Ranjane (37 off 22 balls, with two fours and three sixes) played fighting knocks for their side.

For India, Mohammed Siraj (3/29), Axar Patel (2/24), and Arshdeep Singh (2/18) picked wickets. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)