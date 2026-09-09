US Ambassador Sergio Gor meets MMA star Puja Tomar, calls her journey an inspiration

New Delhi [India], September 9 (ANI): US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor met Indian mixed martial artist Puja Tomar, describing the UFC fighter's journey as an example of how sports can connect people and inspire the next generation.

Gor shared a picture with Tomar on X and praised her achievements in the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC).

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"Wonderful to meet Puja Tomar @pujatomar19, the first Indian woman to compete in the @UFC, and the first Indian fighter to win a UFC bout. Her journey is an incredible example of how sports can connect people and inspire the next generation!" Gor wrote on X.

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Wonderful to meet Puja Tomar @pujatomar19, the first Indian woman to compete in the @UFC, and the first Indian fighter to win a UFC bout. Her journey is an incredible example of how sports can connect people and inspire the next generation! @danawhite pic.twitter.com/K3DUuSya1N — Ambassador Sergio Gor (@USAmbIndia) September 9, 2026

Tomar secured a victory in her UFC debut at UFC Louisville on June 8, 2024, defeating Rayanne dos Santos via split decision to become the first Indian mixed martial artist to win a bout in the Ultimate Fighting Championship.

However, Tomar has experienced mixed results in her subsequent appearances. She suffered a submission defeat to Shauna Bannon in March 2025 before losing in the first round to Shi Ming at a Road to UFC event on May 29, 2026.

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The Indian fighter has since continued to represent the country on the international MMA stage. Her UFC journey has helped bring greater attention to mixed martial arts in India, with Tomar previously speaking about the importance of Indian fighters gaining recognition in the sport.

Tomar has a 9-5-0 record with TKO victories, 6-1 in submission wins, and 0-4 in submission losses.

In December, while speaking to ANI, Tomar expressed her enthusiasm about MMA being added to the Asian Games, stating Indian fighters will bring gold in the tournament.

"I am delighted that our team is going to the Asian Games. Indian fighters will bring gold in the Asian Games," Tomar concluded.

Known by her nickname "The Cyclone" for her swift, decisive moves, Tomar transitioned to mixed martial arts (MMA) driven by a desire for new challenges and broader exposure. (ANI)

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