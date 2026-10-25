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Home / Sports / US envoy to India Sergio Gor welcomes MLB to India as MLBx Mumbai event marks crossover between cricket and baseball

US envoy to India Sergio Gor welcomes MLB to India as MLBx Mumbai event marks crossover between cricket and baseball

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ANI
Updated At : 09:17 AM Oct 25, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], October 25 (ANI): US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor welcomed Major League Baseball (MLB) to India, highlighting the meeting of American baseball and India's passion for sports, especially cricket, during the inaugural MLBx Mumbai 3-on-3 baseball event.

MLB hosted its inaugural MLBx Mumbai 3-on-3 baseball event at the Mumbai Football Arena, Andheri Sports Complex on Saturday, bringing together Indian cricketers and baseball players for the competition. Indian cricketers, including MLB India ambassador Suryakumar Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Jitesh Sharma, Kashvee Gautam, Deepak Chahar and Radha Yadav, entertained the crowd alongside former MLB stars Nick Swisher, Jake Arrieta and Adrian Gonzalez.

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In a post on X, Gor expressed enthusiasm over the event, describing it as an evening filled with sportsmanship.

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“Welcome to India, @MLB! What a thrill to have American Baseball meet India’s unrivaled passion for sports at MLBx. An incredible night full of sportsmanship. Play ball,” he wrote in the X post.

The participants were divided into four teams named after some of Major League Baseball’s most historic franchises: the Cubs, Dodgers, Red Sox and the Yankees.

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Former National League Cy Young Award winner, All-Star and 2016 World Series champion Jake Arrieta teamed up with Shardul Thakur and Radha Yadav for the Cubs.

The Red Sox featured 2013 World Series champion Gomes alongside Kashvee Gautam and Deepak Chahar.

Five-time All-Star and four-time Gold Glove Award winner Adrian Gonzalez joined Jitesh Sharma and Jordan Woolery in the Dodgers team.

Meanwhile, All-Star outfielder and first baseman and 2009 World Series champion Nick Swisher teamed up with Suryakumar Yadav and Rachel Garcia for the Yankees.

Notably, the Yankees won the competition. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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