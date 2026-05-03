US FAA unveils 'No Drone Zone' safety plan for FIFA World Cup 2026

Washington DC [US], May 3 (ANI): The United States Department of Transportation has released a comprehensive safety plan through the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) for the upcoming FIFA World Cup 2026, declaring all tournament venues and surrounding areas as strict "No Drone Zones."

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With millions of fans expected to attend matches across North America, the FAA said the move is aimed at ensuring the safety of players, spectators and event staff during the expanded 48-team tournament.

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Under the plan, unauthorised drone operations will be completely prohibited around stadiums and official event spaces. The FAA will enforce Temporary Flight Restrictions (TFRs) during match windows, restricting all aerial activity in designated zones.

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"A 'No Drone Zone' means that no individual is allowed to launch, land, or operate a drone within restricted airspace around World Cup venues," the FAA stated, adding that even licensed drone operators or those with prior authorisation will not be exempt during active restrictions.

The agency is coordinating closely with the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and local law enforcement agencies to monitor and respond to any unauthorised drone activity. Authorities will deploy advanced systems to detect, track and, if necessary, intercept drones violating the restrictions.

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Officials warned that violations could lead to severe penalties, including civil fines of up to $75,000 and criminal fines reaching $100,000. Offenders may also face confiscation of equipment and possible federal prosecution.

The FAA has urged fans travelling to matches to avoid bringing drones altogether and to check airspace restrictions using official tools such as the B4UFLY app before operating any unmanned aircraft near host cities.

The FIFA World Cup 2026, scheduled from June 11 to July 19, will be the largest edition of the tournament, featuring 104 matches across the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The opening match will take place in Mexico City, while the final is set to be held in New Jersey. (ANI)

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