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Home / Sports / US Open 2026: Kidambi Srikanth finishes runners up, loses to Su Li in final

US Open 2026: Kidambi Srikanth finishes runners up, loses to Su Li in final

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ANI
Updated At : 11:48 AM Jun 29, 2026 IST
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Fullerton [US], June 29 (ANI): Former world number one Kidambi Srikanth's wait for a BWF World Tour title was extended further after he went down against Chinese Taipei's Su Li Yang in the men's summit clash of the US Open Badminton tournament here on Sunday.

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The 33-year-old, facing an opponent who is nine years younger than him, pushed himself to find that winning momentum but could not avoid a 21-15, 16-21, 21-9 loss in an hour and nine minutes, according to a release.

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It was Su who got off the blocks fast in the opening game as he took a 10-5 lead. Srikanth levelled the scores at 10-10 before the Taipei shuttler won seven consecutive points to run away with the game.

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Srikanth kept pace with Su in the second game for the first half and then changed the tempo to move from 15-13 to 20-13 before converting his fourth game point. However, the effort did take a toll on Srikanth's tired legs.

Though he stayed neck-and-neck with Su till 9-7, the 24-year-old then took eight straight points to seal the match.

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En route to the final, Srikanth produced the tournament's ultimate act of sportsmanship during a tense semifinal moment; when officials refused to correct a wrong call despite heavy protests, he walked up to the referee to concede, handing the point back to Japan's Okimoto. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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