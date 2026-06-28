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Home / Sports / US Open 2026: Kidambi Srikanth to play Su Li Yang in final

US Open 2026: Kidambi Srikanth to play Su Li Yang in final

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ANI
Updated At : 02:28 PM Jun 28, 2026 IST
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Fullerton [US], June 28 (ANI): Former world number one Kidambi Srikanth reached his first final of the year with a hard-fought win over Japan's Yudai Okimoto in the men's semifinals of the US Open Badminton tournament here.

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The 33-year-old got the better of fourth seed Okimoto 22-20, 15-21, 21-19 in an hour and 12 minutes in the match on Saturday to set up a summit clash against Chinese Taipei's eighth seed Su Li Yang.

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Su ended the dream run of India's Rounak Chouhan with a 21-17, 21-19 win in the other semifinals.

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In the women's singles semifinal, Devika Sihag could not sustain the momentum after winning the opening game against second seed Line Christophersen of Denmark, going down 15-21, 21-11, 21-15.

But the day belonged to Srikanth, who kept his nerves in the opening game after Okimoto had fought back from an 11-17 deficit to earn a game point.

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Srikanth saved the point and won the next two to grab the advantage. The Japanese shuttler, however, forced a decider with a strong showing in the second game.

The final game followed a similar script to the first as Srikanth opened up a 10-5 lead, only for Okimoto to draw level at 12-12.

Srikanth then grabbed six straight points, 12-13, before conceding five himself to make it 18-18. The Indian then relied on his experience to mix up the pace and wrap up the match. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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