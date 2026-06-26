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Home / Sports / US Open 2026: Rounak Chouhan stuns World No. 6 Chou Tien Chen to reach quarterfinals

US Open 2026: Rounak Chouhan stuns World No. 6 Chou Tien Chen to reach quarterfinals

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ANI
Updated At : 12:28 PM Jun 26, 2026 IST
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Fullerton [US], June 26 (ANI): India's Rounak Chouhan created the biggest upset of the US Open badminton tournament here on Thursday when he packed off World no 6 and men's singles top seed Chou Tien Chen of Chinese Taipei in straight games.

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World No. 80, Chouhan, who was part of India's bronze medal-winning world junior campaign, defeated Chou 21-17, 26-24 to set up a last eight clash against Misha Zilberman of Israel, according to a release.

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The 18-year-old India kept the pressure on his more experienced opponent from the start, and though Chou kept his nose ahead till 17-15, Chouhan won six straight points thereafter to pocket the opening game.

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Chou was the dominant player for most of the second game as he commanded a 17-11 lead before Chouhan once again bagged six straight points to draw level. It was a neck-and-neck battle thereafter as Chouhan saved four game points before converting his second match point to clinch victory in 49 minutes.

Also advancing to the last eight stage were world junior silver medallist Tanvi Sharma, Rakshitha Sree and Devika Sihag in women's singles.

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Fifth seed Tanvi defeated Tung Ciou-Tong of Chinese Taipei 21-12, 21-19, Rakshitha got the better of Tung's compatriot Chen Su Yu 21-4, 21-19, while sixth seed Devika beat Tonrug Saeheng of Thailand 21-17, 21-19.

The experienced Kidambi Srikanth then capped off a fruitful day for India with a 21-14, 21-13 win over Lee Zii Jia of Malaysia. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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