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Home / Sports / US Open 2026: Shuttlers Devika Sihag, Rounak Chouhan, Srikanth seal semifinals berth

US Open 2026: Shuttlers Devika Sihag, Rounak Chouhan, Srikanth seal semifinals berth

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ANI
Updated At : 11:48 AM Jun 27, 2026 IST
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Fullerton [US], June 27 (ANI): Thailand Masters winner Devika Sihag upset third seed Riko Gunji of Japan, while Rounak Chouhan continued his dream run to reach the semifinals of the US Open badminton tournament here.

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Devika kept her nerves in the business end of both the games to beat Gunji 22-20, 21-19 in the women's singles quarterfinals, while Chouhan defeated Israel's Misha Zilberman 23-21, 21-11 in just 38 minutes to reach his first men's singles BWF World Tour Super 300 semifinal.

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Later in the day, former world number one Kidambi Srikanth packed off Liao Jhuo-Fu of Chinese Taipei 21-9, 12-21, 21-8 in the other quarterfinals to raise hopes of an all-India final on Sunday.

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In the semifinals, Chouhan will face eighth seed Su Li Yang of Chinese Taipei, while Srikanth will take on fourth seed Yudai Okimoto of Japan.

Meanwhile, Devika will face the second seed, Line Christophersen, in the semifinal. The Dane got the better of India's Tanvi Sharma in the quarterfinals 21-16, 11-21, 21-11.

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In the other quarterfinal clash, Rakshitha Sree went down 15-21, 21-16, 21-12 against Canada's Rachel Chan. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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