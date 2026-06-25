US Open 2026: Tanvi, Devika, Rounak, Srikanth register comfortable victories

Fullerton [US], June 25 (ANI): World Junior Championship silver medallist Tanvi Sharma and Thailand Masters champion Devika Sihag registered comfortable wins to kick off their US Open campaign in style here on Wednesday.

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Tanvi defeated Yvonne Li of Germany 23-21, 21-16, while Devika beat Ines Lucia Castillo of Peru 21-14, 21-14 in the women's singles first round, according to a release.

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In the first of the two all-Indian clashes, up-and-coming Rounak Chouhan defeated former world junior silver medallist S Sankar Muthusamy 23-21, 21-16. Fifth seed Kidambi Srikanth then dominated the match against compatriot D Saneeth to win 21-14, 21-12 in just 30 minutes.

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Also advancing to the next round were Rakshitha Sree in women's singles and the mixed doubles combination of Dhruv Rawat and K Maneesha, according to a release.

Rakshitha defeated Tereza Svabikova of the Czech Republic 21-15, 21-8, while the seventh-seeded mixed doubles pairing of Rawat and Maneesha needed just 26 minutes to pack off Indonesia's Wirawan Ihsan Adam and Serena Kani 21-15, 21-16.

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Meanwhile, All India Junior Ranking Medallist Tanvi Patri and Abhinav Garg will lead a strong Indian contingent for the Badminton Asia Junior (U-19) Championships to be held in Yatsushiro, Japan, from June 26 to July 5.

The team championships will be conducted from June 26-30 with the individual championships scheduled thereafter, according to a press release. The team championships will be conducted from June 26-30, with the individual championships scheduled thereafter, according to a press release.

In the 2025 edition, India won two bronze medals in girls singles.

India squad:

Boys' singles: Abhinav Garg, Dev Ruparelia, Jagsher Singh Khangurra, Dhyan Santosh.

Girls singles: Tanvi Patri, Tanvi Reddy Andluri, Adarshini Shri N B, Shaina Manimuthu.

Men's doubles. Pavan S/Punith S, Amarjit Singh Khwairakpam/Divyansh Agrawal.

Women's doubles: Diya Bheemaiah B/Baruni Parshwal; Durga Esha Kandrapu/Keerthy Manchala.

Mixed doubles: Punit S/Deepak Raj Aditi; Bjorn Jaison/Dianka Waldia. (ANI).

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