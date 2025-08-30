US Open: Alcaraz overcomes second set slump, injury scare to march into R4

Paris [France], August 30 (ANI): Spanish superstar Carlos Alcaraz overcame a mid-match wobble during his third-round US Open clash, but regained his rhythm just in time to send Luciano Darderi packing from the competition on Friday.

Alcaraz secured a victory by 6-2, 6-4, 6-0, making it to the fourth round.

Leading by a set and 4-1 in the second set, Alcaraz lost his serve and was pulled into an intense second-set battle. During the exchange of rallies, he appeared to have landed awkwardly after a serve. The 22-year-old sought some medical attention while leading at 5-4 for his right knee, but dominated the next seven games to gain control and win the match within one hour and 44 minutes.

Speaking after the match, he said, as quoted by ATP's official website, "I am feeling good, it was just a precaution that I asked for the physio. When he broke (Luciano) my serve, in the last point I felt something in the knee, but after five or six points it was gone. I just asked the physio to take care of the knee, so I had to be feeling good. I am going to talk to my team about it, but I am feeling good."

Alcaraz, who first secured the US Open back in 2022 as his first major title, stays on track for a match with four-time champion Novak Djokovic in the semifinals. For now, his focus will be on his fourth round opponent Arthur Rinderknech, whom he leads 3-0 in their head-to-head series.

Despite a lapse in the second set and an injury scare, Alcaraz was ruthless, especially in forehand-to-forehand exchanges. In the second set, Luciano produced some magic, including winning an all-court point with a beautiful drop volley.

"I just tried to start awake, that was important. Starting at 11:30 a.m. is not a schedule that I am used to playing, so my first goal is to start well, to start focused. I think I started really well, pushing him to the limit, playing long rallies, and after that, kept it going," he added.

Alcaraz has a tour-leading 57 wins and six titles this year and is on the heels of his arch-rival, Italian Jannik Sinner, for the world number spot in the ATP Rankings. If he matches or outdoes Sinner's result in New York, Alcaraz could get his top ranking. (ANI)

