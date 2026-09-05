US Open: "Competition always pushes you to get better," says defending champion Aryna Sabalenka

New York [US], September 5 (ANI): Two-time defending champion Aryna Sabalenka began her US Open 2026 title defence emphatically, securing straight-set victories to book her place in the round of 16.

She beat Kamilla Rakhimova 6-3, 6-4 in the third round, according to a release. As she continues her campaign in New York, Sabalenka reflected on the competitive nature of tennis and how the constant challenge from her opponents motivates her to keep improving.

Advertisement

Speaking in an interview shared by JioStar, Sabalenka said competing against strong opponents keeps her motivated and pushes her to improve.

Advertisement

"Competition always pushes you to get better. That's what I love about tennis, when someone is chasing you or when you're the one being chased. It keeps you hungry and forces you to raise your level. That pressure makes you stronger and drives you to work even harder. It's a constant challenge, and that's exactly what makes sport so exciting for me,” Sabalenka said in an interview shared by JioStar.

Advertisement

The World No. 1 also spoke about the importance of maintaining a balance between her professional and personal life. She said the intensity required on court makes it equally important to relax and enjoy herself away from tennis, allowing her to recharge and stay fresh for her next match.

“I've always believed it's important to balance life on and off the court. On court, it's intense and aggressive. You have to stay strong and focused at all times. There's no room to switch off. But off the court, it's different. That's when you relax, have fun, and enjoy the things you love. That balance helps me recharge and stay fresh for the next match," the US Open women's singles defending champion added.

Sabalenka also revealed what makes her time at the US Open particularly special, highlighting the atmosphere created by the New York crowd and the energy of the city. Away from competition, she said she enjoys exploring the city, including shopping and dining out.

"There's so much I love about being here. First of all, the crowd is amazing. When they cheer for you, it gives you so much energy. I love being in New York. I enjoy shopping when I get the chance, and I love going out for good dinners. Spending two or three weeks in this city is always special. I feel like the energy of the city pushes you to work harder and stay motivated on the court,” she added. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)