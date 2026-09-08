US Open: Gauff, Rybakina march into quarterfinals

New York [US], September 8 (ANI): American tennis sensation Coco Gauff marched into the quarterfinals of the US Open, strengthening her bid for a second Grand Slam title on home soil with a win over compatriot Iva Jovic.

On Monday, Gauff went past Jovic 6-1, 6-4 in 1 hour and 33 minutes, registering her spot in the US Open quarters for the first time in three years. This is also her 12th career Grand Slam quarterfinal.

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Gauff has now won 20 sets in a row, having last dropped a set back in the Cincinnati Open second-round clash against Liudmila Samsonova.

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Gauff's next challenge will be Mirra Andreeva, against whom she is unbeaten in her five outings, all of them on clay.

"I think I just welcome it," Gauff said on reaching the US Open quarterfinals, as quoted by the WTA official website. "I do not know how to say this without, like -- a quarterfinal for me, I feel like I am at the point where I am used to being in this position. I am constantly putting myself in quarterfinals, so the moment does not seem as big anymore."

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Also on the other hand, Kazakhstan star Elena Rybakina continued to march towards the world number one spot, reaching the quarterfinals by beating two-time Grand Slammer Naomi Osaka 6-1, 6-4. With this, she has booked her US Open quarterfinal appearance for the first time and has booked a QF spot across all the majors.

Rybakina, a two-time Grand Slammer herself, could take the top spot if she beats Zheng Qinwen in the semifinals on Wednesday. She has dropped only 25 games in the past four rounds of the tournament, the second fewest among the quarterfinalists, behind the defending champion Aryna Sabalenka

Rybakina managed 29 winners and seven aces, committing just 17 unforced errors en-route to her win, a performance she herself felt surprised with.

"I honestly did not expect it."

"I played really well today. [I was] feeling the ball was really good from my side. A bit lucky in some moments. I caught some lines. ... Naomi is a tough opponent. I knew no matter the score I needed to focus on each ball. She’s also an aggressive player. I am very glad with the way I played today," she added.

Rybakina said that her and her team's main focus is winning titles, but also said that she "of course", wants to reach the number one spot as well.

"I want it. I do not know anyone who wouldn’t wish this. But definitely that is one of my goals. I try to approach the same way. Try to do everything I can. Fight until the end of my next match, and let us see what is gonna happen," she signed off. (ANI)

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