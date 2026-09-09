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Home / Sports / US Open: Jessica Pegula beats Emma Navarro to reach third consecutive semifinal

US Open: Jessica Pegula beats Emma Navarro to reach third consecutive semifinal

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ANI
Updated At : 09:07 AM Sep 09, 2026 IST
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New York [US], September 9 (ANI): Third seed Jessica Pegula continued her impressive run at the US Open, defeating compatriot Emma Navarro 3-6, 6-4, 6-3 in an all-American quarterfinal to reach the semifinals at Flushing Meadows for the third consecutive year.

Pegula, 32, overcame a slow start and a set down to complete the comeback at Arthur Ashe Stadium. She will next face world No. 1 and two-time defending champion Aryna Sabalenka, according to US Open website.

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Navarro, 25, made the stronger start and took the opening set 6-3 after Pegula struggled with her serve. The third seed committed three double faults in one game as she fell 2-4 behind.

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Pegula responded strongly in the second set, although both players continued to trade breaks early on. With the score level at 4-4, Navarro committed a double fault while serving at 30-30, handing Pegula her first set point. The American converted to level the match at one set apiece.

Pegula then took control in the deciding set. After holding serve to move 3-2 ahead, she broke Navarro for a 4-2 lead and maintained her advantage to close out the match 6-3.

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The victory added to Pegula's strong 2026 season, during which she has won titles in Dubai and Charleston and reached three other finals in Cincinnati, Washington and Berlin. She also reached the Australian Open semifinals earlier this year.

For Navarro, the defeat ended her hopes of returning to the US Open semifinals after her breakthrough run to the last four in 2024.

Pegula will now face a familiar opponent in Sabalenka. She has a 4-9 record against the world No. 1 and has lost their last two US Open meetings, including last year's semifinal and the 2024 final.

Pegula is also among four players in contention for the world No. 1 ranking. She would claim the top spot if she wins the US Open title and Elena Rybakina fails to reach the semifinals.

At age 32, Pegula was also the oldest of the elite eight in New York—and if she takes the title here, she’d be the second-oldest player to win her first Grand Slam championship, following Flavia Pennetta, who was 33 when she claimed the crown at the 2015 US Open. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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