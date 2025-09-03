DT
Home / Sports / US Open: Sabalenka set for semi-final showdown with Pegula

US Open: Sabalenka set for semi-final showdown with Pegula

ANI
Updated At : 09:30 AM Sep 03, 2025 IST
New York [US], September 3 (ANI): Aryna Sabalenka advanced to the semifinals of the US Open on Wednesday via a walkover as 2023 Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova withdrew ahead of her quarterfinal fixture against Sabalenka, citing a knee injury.

Sabalenka is set to face Jessica Pegula in the semis, a rematch of last year's final.

"I am sorry to announce that I have to withdraw from my quarterfinal match this evening due to a knee injury. I tried my best to take the court today, but during the warm-up, I felt pain in my knee, and after consultation with the tournament doctor, I decided not to risk aggravating the injury. I appreciate all the support for this tournament and apologise to the fans who were looking forward to the match. I had an amazing time here in NY and can't wait to be back next year," Vondrousova said as quoted from the US Open website.

Sabalenka posted a message on her Instagram story for Vondrousova, "So sorry for Marketa after all she's been through. She has been playing amazing tennis, and I know how badly this must hurt for her. Take care of yourself, and I hope you can recover quickly."

Pegula advanced to the semifinals of the US Open, defeating Barbora Krejcikova 6-3, 6-3 on Tuesday to get in the final four at a Grand Slam tournament for just the second time in her career. Pegula possesses just two wins in nine encounters over Sabalenka.

Sabalenka stormed into the quarter finals with a dominant victory over Cristina Bucsa 6-1, 6-4 in the night session without dropping a set and assured herself of retaining the No. 1 ranking after the tournament.

Earlier in the tournament, Sabalenka showed why she is the World No. 1 and the defending champion, as she battled past Leylah Fernandez to secure a straight-sets victory 6-3, 7-6(2) in an intense third-round clash at the US Open 2025. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

