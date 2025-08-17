New Delhi [India], August 17 (ANI): The United States of America (USA) became the 16th and final team to seal their spot at the 2026 ICC Under-19 Men's World Cup, which will be jointly hosted by Zimbabwe and Namibia.

Zimbabwe, being a Full Member nation, earned automatic qualification along with the top ten teams from the 2024 edition, as per ESPNcricinfo.

Among the direct entrants are India and Australia, the finalists from the last edition, alongside Bangladesh, England, Ireland, Pakistan, New Zealand, Sri Lanka, South Africa and West Indies.

The remaining five slots were filled through the regional qualifiers. From Africa, Tanzania secured their maiden World Cup berth. Despite being co-hosts, Namibia missed out as they had a poor run in the qualifiers, as only Full Member host nations get automatic entry.

In Asia, Afghanistan edged past Nepal on net run-rate after their crucial match was washed out, while Japan clinched the East Asia-Pacific Qualifier. Scotland grabbed the Europe Qualifier spot following a nail-biting finish against the Netherlands, and in the Americas, the USA topped the table by beating Canada, Bermuda and Argentina.

The tournament format will see the 16 teams divided into four groups, with the top three from each group advancing to the Super Sixes. From there, the best two teams in each group will progress to the semi-finals.

India is the most successful side in Under-19 World Cup history with five titles, while defending champions Australia have lifted the trophy four times. (ANI)

