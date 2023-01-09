USA lift inaugural United Cup

SYDNEY, January 8
Taylor Fritz edged past Matteo Berrettini 7-6(4) 7-6(6), helping favourites the United States surge to an insurmountable 3-0 lead over Italy in the final of the inaugural United Cup mixed team tournament and seal the title today. Coming into the third rubber with his red-hot team up 2-0 and needing one more win to emerge victors in the $15 million tournament, world No. 9 Fritz took the opening set when his big-hitting opponent found the net in a tight tiebreak.
Indian Wells champion Fritz squandered five chances to break in the next set but held his nerve in another tiebreak, ensuring victory for the Americans and sparking wild celebrations. — Reuters
