USA women secure FIH Hockey World Cup 2026 qualification

Montevideo [Uruguay], August 3 (ANI): At the ongoing Pan American Cup 2025, following their thrilling shootout win over Uruguay in the second semi-final, the USA women have secured qualification to the upcoming FIH Hockey World Cup, Belgium and Netherlands 2026.

With Argentina winning the first semi-final against Chile, the final will be played between Argentina and the USA. However, Argentina have already qualified for the upcoming World Cup through a second-place finish behind qualified Netherlands at the FIH Hockey Pro League 2024/25. So, the USA, through their guaranteed top-2 finish at the Pan American Cup 2025, will take the direct qualification spot available to the Americas for the FIH Hockey World Cup Belgium and Netherlands 2026.

USA, placed in Pool B, made a perfect start to the tournament, defeating their southern neighbours, Mexico, 10-0 in their opening encounter. Another impressive win followed this in their toughest pool battle, as they beat Chile 5-2 to seal the top spot in the pool. Trinidad and Tobago's late withdrawal from the competition meant USA, Chile and Mexico all received a 5-0 walkover against them in Pool B.

With the top spot secured, the USA were paired up against hosts Uruguay in the semi-final, who finished second in Pool A behind Argentina, with their six points coming from wins against Canada and Paraguay. As Argentina defeated Chile in the first semi-final, USA and Uruguay went into the second semi-final knowing a World Cup spot was at stake, and the teams played with the edge befitting the large stakes.

A cagey first half saw USA create plenty of penalty corner opportunities, but Uruguay's defence held strong and the teams headed into half-time tied at 0-0. USA finally broke the deadlock with their first penalty corner of the second half with Ryleigh Heck putting them ahead. The goal spurred Uruguay on as they mounted waves of attack in search of an equaliser. Despite a missed penalty stroke opportunity in the final quarter, a late goal by Sol Amadeo brought Uruguay level and sent the match into a shootout.

Both teams scored on their first two shootout attempts, but two stops by USA keeper Kelsey Bing on Uruguay's next two attempts, along with USA attackers remaining perfect in all four of their attacking forays, gave USA the victory and punched their ticket to the FIH Hockey World Cup Belgium & Netherlands 2026!

USA have become the fifth team to secure qualification to the FIH Hockey World Cup Belgium and Netherlands 2026. Belgium and the Netherlands, on account of being hosts of the event, secured direct qualification. At the FIH Hockey Pro League 2023/24, it was Germany who qualified for the World Cup, finishing second behind the already qualified Netherlands. Argentina also secured their spot similarly, finishing second behind the Netherlands in the 2024/25 season of the Pro League. Continental championships in Asia, Africa, Europe and Oceania over the coming months will determine four more direct qualifiers for the event, with the remaining seven teams qualifying through the FIH Hockey World Cup Qualifiers in 2026. (ANI)

