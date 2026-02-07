DT
PT
Tribune Holiday Sale Winners Announced
Home / Sports / USA's Saurabh Netravalkar, Sanjay Krishnamurthi excited for India clash in T20 WC 2026

USA's Saurabh Netravalkar, Sanjay Krishnamurthi excited for India clash in T20 WC 2026

ANI
Updated At : 03:25 PM Feb 07, 2026 IST
Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 7 (ANI): USA pacer Saurabh Netravalkar and all-rounder Sanjay Krishnamurthi expressed excitement ahead of the team's ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 campaign opener clash against India on Saturday at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Ahead of the India vs USA match, Saurabh Netravalkar, who was born and brought up in Mumbai before moving to the USA, called playing at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium a nostalgic, full-circle moment, expressing excitement to perform in front of family and friends where he grew up learning cricket.

"Yeah, personally feels like a full circle moment for me because I learned my cricket here. I grew up in Mumbai and Getting an opportunity to play at Wankhede, which has been my dream since childhood as well so nostalgic emotional - good to see, I'm looking forward for my family friends to be there and I'll give my best," Netravalkar said on the eve of the India vs USA match.

USA all-rounder, on the other hand, Sanjay Krishnamurthi said playing at an iconic stadium against one of the world's best teams is a special moment for the USA and could inspire the next generation of American cricketers.

"Yeah, I think for all Americans this is a special moment for our country. To be able to come here and play cricket in one of the most iconic stadiums against one of the best teams in the world right now and I think it's going to inspire a future generation of cricketers to come and rise through the ranks in American cricket," Krishnamurthi said.

USA are slotted in Group A alongside India, Netherlands, Namibia and Pakistan.

After the India, USA will face Pakistan in their second group-stage clash February 10. USA are then scheduled to face Netherlands on February 13. USA's last group-stage match is set to be against the Namibia on February 15.

USA Squad for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026:

Monank Patel (c), Jessy Singh, Andries Gous, Shehan Jayasuriya, Milind Kumar, Shayan Jahangir, Saiteja Mukkamala, Sanjay Krishnamurthi, Harmeet Singh, Nosthush Kenjige, Shadley Van Schalkwyk, Saurabh Netravalkar, Ali Khan, Mohammad Mohsin, Shubham Ranjane. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

