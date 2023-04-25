 USA’s Vu wins first Major title : The Tribune India

USA’s Vu wins first Major title

USA’s Vu wins first Major title

Lilia Vu celebrates with the trophy. AP/PTI



Houston, April 24

American Lilia Vu beat compatriot Angel Yin in a playoff to collect her maiden Major title at the Chevron Championship on Sunday, taming a challenging and unfamiliar course at the Club at Carlton Woods near here.

Vu started the day four shots back but marched up the leaderboard with five birdies - including two on 17 and 18 - and one bogey, carding a 4-under 68 for a winning total of 10-under 278.

She waited nervously on the sidelines as previous leader Yin (72) let the affair slip to a tiebreak with a pair of late bogeys.

Yin did not put up much of a fight in the playoff as her second shot hit the water and Vu, who collected her first title on the tour at the Honda LPGA Thailand in February, held her nerve to drain a long birdie putt for the win.

“I can’t even put into words what I was feeling - I was nervous, I was scared, I was cold,” Vu said. “I just wanted to hit the putt.”

The 25-year-old, who had considered quitting the sport only a few years ago, was overcome with emotion after securing the win and said it was validation for the struggles she faced in her career.

“Everything happens for a reason, all the bad things,” said Vu. “I had a pretty tough past two days. I was definitely my own enemy and I don’t know how I pulled this out.” — Reuters

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Why was Khalistani leader Amritpal Singh taken to Assam's Dibrugarh jail after arrest?

2
Trending

Did Amritpal Singh surrender or was he arrested?

3
Punjab

Man held for hitting Sikh priests, desecrating holy book in Rupnagar gurdwara; incident sparks outrage

4
Punjab

Deep Sidhu's family differs from Amritpal's separatist agenda, opposed his hijacking 'Waris Punjab De'

5
Nation

India's top wrestlers spend night sleeping in the open 'on a footpath'

6
Nation

During argument, Indian man urinates on fellow passenger on board American Airlines New York-Delhi flight

7
Nation

Top wrestlers move Supreme Court seeking registration of FIR against WFI president Brij Bhushan

8
Jalandhar

Amritpal no Sikh leader, should have been arrested on first day: Capt Amarinder Singh

9
Diaspora

‘One of the worst rapists’: Prominent Indian community member in Australia found guilty of multiple sexual offences

10
Diaspora

Lord Indarjit Singh to represent Sikh community on King Charles III coronation

Don't Miss

View All
From 100 houses in 1844 to a concrete jungle now
Himachal

Shimla: From 100 houses in 1844 to a concrete jungle now

NRI helpline turns out to be Ludhiana trader’s number
Punjab

Punjabi NRI helpline turns out to be Ludhiana trader's number

Shah Rukh Khan hosts model Navpreet Kaur at Mannat, bakes pizza for her; fans want to know how she got so lucky
Entertainment

Shah Rukh Khan hosts model Navpreet Kaur at Mannat, bakes pizza for her; fans want to know how she got so lucky

Breaking the nexus between drug mafia, police, political benefactors
Features

Punjab: Breaking the nexus between drug mafia, police, political benefactors

20 years of Panjab Digital Library: 6.5 crore manuscripts & counting
Features

20 years of Panjab Digital Library: 6.5 crore manuscripts & counting

Amritpal Singh arrested from Punjab's Rode village
Punjab

Fugitive Amritpal Singh arrested from Punjab's Rode village; taken to Assam's Dibrugarh jail

2022 ‘fifth warmest year’ on record
Nation

2022 'fifth warmest year' on record

Sewak Singh talked to family members 30 minutes before terror attack
Punjab

Sewak Singh talked to family members 30 minutes before Poonch terror attack

Top News

OP KAVERI: 2 aircraft & one ship to rescue 3K from Sudan

Operation Kaveri: 2 aircraft & one ship to rescue 3K from Sudan

Heavy fighting a challenge | No food or water

2021 UP Violence: ‘Pendency high’, Supreme Court rejects plea for day-to-day trial in Kheri case

2021 UP Violence: ‘Pendency high’, Supreme Court rejects plea for day-to-day trial in Kheri case

India, China fail to break impasse over Depsang

India, China fail to break impasse over Depsang

Will continue talks via diplomatic & military channels: MEA

Threatened, chose to keep mum: Ex-DGP Shashi Kant

Threatened, chose to keep mum: Ex-DGP Shashi Kant

Poonch probe zeroes in on 2 Pakistan terror handlers

Poonch probe zeroes in on 2 Pakistan terror handlers


Cities

View All

Fire destroys goods in Indira Colony house

Fire destroys goods in Indira Colony house

120-gm heroin seized, one arrested

Two booked for molesting woman

2 illegal constructions demolished

Play ‘One on One’ presents a collage of modern India

Killing averted, 2 gangsters held

Killing averted, 2 gangsters held

Four new dog-catching vans to give more teeth to MC staff

Four new dog-catching vans to give more teeth to MC staff

SDM-led team to look for lapses at meat plant today

Boy stabbed in Sec 25, three juveniles nabbed

Five POs land in police net

Vend selling booze from residential units shuts

Ahead of poll, AAP councillor joins BJP

Ahead of poll, AAP councillor joins BJP

Extend welfare schemes to all 13L workers: Kejriwal to labour officials

39-yr-old man beaten to death, two arrested

Sanitary workers threaten to stop work if demands not met

Sanitary workers threaten to stop work if demands not met

4 hurt as fight breaks out in Kapurthala gurdwara

19 candidates allotted symbols

Shot in the arm for AAP as Cong's Raipur, BJP's Kaler join party

Biker killed in phagwara village

34 government depts owe ~250 cr to PSPCL

34 government depts owe Rs 250 cr to PSPCL

MC’s anti-rabies drive remains a non-starter

Smart City Advisory Forum meet dwells on Buddha Nullah pollution

CM honours12 medallists from dist

Illegal sex determination centre busted

Two friends found dead near bus stand

Two friends found dead near bus stand

Truck rams into 3 cars in Bhadson

Man held for ‘strangulating’ wife over marital dispute

In-laws arrested for abetting suicide

City lad summits 2 peaks in Nepal