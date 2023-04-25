USA’s Vu wins first Major title

Houston, April 24

American Lilia Vu beat compatriot Angel Yin in a playoff to collect her maiden Major title at the Chevron Championship on Sunday, taming a challenging and unfamiliar course at the Club at Carlton Woods near here.

Vu started the day four shots back but marched up the leaderboard with five birdies - including two on 17 and 18 - and one bogey, carding a 4-under 68 for a winning total of 10-under 278.

She waited nervously on the sidelines as previous leader Yin (72) let the affair slip to a tiebreak with a pair of late bogeys.

Yin did not put up much of a fight in the playoff as her second shot hit the water and Vu, who collected her first title on the tour at the Honda LPGA Thailand in February, held her nerve to drain a long birdie putt for the win.

“I can’t even put into words what I was feeling - I was nervous, I was scared, I was cold,” Vu said. “I just wanted to hit the putt.”

The 25-year-old, who had considered quitting the sport only a few years ago, was overcome with emotion after securing the win and said it was validation for the struggles she faced in her career.

“Everything happens for a reason, all the bad things,” said Vu. “I had a pretty tough past two days. I was definitely my own enemy and I don’t know how I pulled this out.” — Reuters