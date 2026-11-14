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Home / Sports / Usman Khan's century, Qadir's 80 power Pakistan to 337/9 against India in U19 Asia Cup final in Christchurch

Usman Khan's century, Qadir's 80 power Pakistan to 337/9 against India in U19 Asia Cup final in Christchurch

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ANI
Updated At : 02:17 PM Nov 14, 2026 IST
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Al Amerat (Oman) [India], November 14 (ANI): A century from Usman Khan and an attacking half-century by Abdul Qadir helped Pakistan post 337/9 in 50 overs against India in the final of the Under-19 Asia Cup 2026 at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground on Saturday.

After winning the toss and electing to bat, Pakistan were given a solid start by openers Usman Khan and Hayam Khan. The opening pair added 62 runs before Hayam was dismissed for 21 off 23 deliveries, with four boundaries, by Kavya Patel in the ninth over.

Usman continued to anchor the innings and found an aggressive partner in Abdul Qadir, who took the attack to the Indian bowlers. The duo put together a 135-run partnership for the second wicket to take Pakistan close to the 200-run mark.

Qadir scored a brisk 80 off 54 balls, striking three boundaries and eight sixes, before being dismissed by Arjun Rajput at 197 in the 27th over. His innings provided Pakistan with considerable momentum in the middle overs.

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Usman, meanwhile, brought up a well-compiled century and continued to build the innings. He scored 107 off 111 deliveries, including 11 fours and three sixes, before Kavya Patel dismissed him in the 37th over. Usman's wicket came at 240, with Pakistan having already established a strong platform.

Captain Farhan Yousaf then took responsibility for maintaining the scoring rate. He added 63 runs off 60 balls, including four boundaries and three sixes, before being caught by Aaryavir Sehwag off Chigurupati Venkata's bowling at 305 in the 45th over.

Ahmed Hussain contributed 17 off 20 deliveries before falling to Venkata, who also dismissed Hasnain Dar for two and claimed his third wicket of the innings. Hamza Zahoor scored 10 off 10 balls before Kavya Patel removed him, taking her third wicket at 317/7.

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Kavya continued her impressive spell by dismissing Niqab Shafiq for 11 off nine balls, including a six, to finish with four wickets. Mohammad Sayyam scored seven before being run out by wicketkeeper Anvay Dravid, while Rizwanullah remained unbeaten on four and Ali Raza on zero.

For India, Kavya Patel was the standout bowler with figures of 4/68 in 10 overs, while Chigurupati Venkata claimed 3/40 in five overs. Arjun Rajput took one wicket for 43 runs in seven overs.

Pakistan finished their innings at 337/9, scoring at a run rate of 6.74. The total included 15 extras, comprising four leg-byes, nine wides and two no-balls.

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India need 338 runs to win the Under-19 Asia Cup final. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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