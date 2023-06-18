Usman’s the man for Aussies on Day 2

BIRMINGHAM, June 17

Usman Khawaja flung his bat in the air in delight as his first century in England helped drag Australia back into the first Ashes Test, steering his side to 311/5 at the close of play on Day 2, the tourists trailing by 82 in the first innings.

Stuart Broad’s two wickets in two balls, to remove David Warner for the 15th time and inflict a first-ever golden duck in international cricket on Marnus Labuschagne, had got England off to a perfect start today.

Australia were struggling on 78/3 at lunch after Ben Stokes took the key wicket of talisman Steve Smith, but supported by Travis Head, Khawaja stood firm and led the recovery.

After celebrating his ton with real vigour in the middle, Khawaja was clean bowled by Broad when on 112, but was handed a reprieve as a no-ball was given against the England veteran.

That stroke of luck was more than deserved for his determination under pressure, however, almost single-handedly giving the tourists hope of getting a result at Edgbaston.

England’s decision to declare before the close of play on Day one took many by surprise, with the move coming under further scrutiny after they failed to take any wickets before close of play. But the hosts did not need long to make inroads as play resumed today, with Broad again proving to be Warner’s nemesis, the Australian opener playing onto his own stumps for nine. — Reuters

Brief scores: England: 393/8 decl; Australia: 311/5 (Khawaja 126*, Carey 52*, Head 50; Broad 2/49).