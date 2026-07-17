UTT season 7: Ayhika hands Sofia Polcanova first defeat as HVR Kolkata ThunderBlades beat Ahmedabad APL Pipers 9-6

Panaji (Goa) [India], July 17 (ANI): Asian Games medallist Ayhika Mukherjee became the first player to defeat Sofia Polcanova in Ultimate Table Tennis (UTT) season 7 as HVR Kolkata ThunderBlades registered their second win of the campaign with a 9-6 victory over Ahmedabad APL Pipers on Friday. Ayhika's impressive triumph over the Austrian star capped another strong all-round display from Kolkata, who climbed further into playoff contention.

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The tie swung decisively in Kolkata's favour through the middle matches after Ankur Bhattacharjee and Ayhika delivered a commanding mixed doubles victory. Eduard Ionescu, then, produced a clinical straight-games win over Payas Jain before Ayhika completed the job in style.

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Staged under the aegis of the Table Tennis Federation of India (TTFI), UTT season 7 features 42 players from around the world, including 14 Olympians, while continuing to strengthen the Indian table tennis ecosystem through elite competition and year-round development initiatives.

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Ahmedabad struck first through Adrien Rassenfosse, who edged Ankur Bhattacharjee in a dramatic contest, winning the final two games on Golden Point after dropping the opener. Manika Batra doubled the advantage by overcoming Zeng Jian in another three-game battle, sealing the decider 11-10 after Jian had forced the contest into a final game.

Kolkata responded emphatically in the mixed doubles as Ankur and Ayhika dominated Payas and Polcanova across the opening two games to reduce the deficit before Ionescu levelled the tie with a commanding straight-games victory over Payas. That left Ayhika needing to overcome the previously unbeaten Polcanova, and, after conceding the first game, the Indian international raised her level superbly to win the next two, including an emphatic 11-3 finish, completing a memorable comeback and securing the tie for the Thunder Blades.

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Ionescu was named both the Player and Foreign Player of the Tie while Ayhika claimed Indian Player of the Tie honours. Manika earned the Shot of the Tie.

Earlier, Dream UTT Juniors, Butterfly UTT's grassroots competition running alongside Season 7, saw Dabang Delhi TTC defeat PBG Pune Jaguars 6-3 to seal their place in the semifinals. The result confirmed the final four lineup, with Delhi joining UP Prometheans, U Mumba TT and Dempo Goa Challengers in the knockout stage.

Later today, Dabang Delhi TTC will take on Dempo Goa Challengers in a rematch of the 2024 final, also serving as a clash between two former winners. All Butterfly UTT Season 7 matches will be live on Star Sports Khel (Hindi), Star Sports Tamil 2 HD and Star Sports Tamil 3 HD, and streamed live on JioHotstar in Hindi, Tamil and English.

Final Score

HVR Kolkata ThunderBlades beat Ahmedabad APL Pipers 9-6

Ankur Bhattacharjee lost to Adrien Rassenfosse 1-2 (11-10, 10-11, 10-11)

Zeng Jian lost to Manika Batra 1-2 (7-11, 11-6, 10-11)

Ankur Bhattacharjee/Ayhika Mukherjee beat Payas Jain/Sofia Polcanova 2-1 (11-9, 11-3, 4-11)

Eduard Ionescu beat Payas Jain 3-0 (11-7, 11-6, 11-7)

Ayhika Mukherjee beat Sofia Polcanova 2-1 (8-11, 11-8, 11-3). (ANI)

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