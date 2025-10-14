Uttar Pradesh Kabaddi League season two player auction scheduled for November 3

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 14 (ANI): The Uttar Pradesh Kabaddi League (UPKL), conceptualised and operated by SJ Uplift Kabaddi, and sanctioned by the Uttar Pradesh Kabaddi Association, announced that the Season 2 player auction will be held on November 3 in Noida.

Season 2 marks a significant step forward for UPKL as it expands from eight to ten teams, reinforcing the league's commitment to fostering kabaddi talent across Uttar Pradesh.

The two new franchises joining the competition are Aligarh Tigers and Kanpur Warriors, alongside returning teams Lucknow Lions, Yamuna Yoddha, Noida Ninja, Kashi Kings, Avadh Ramdoot, Bridge Stars, Sangam Challengers, and Ganga Kings of Mirzapur, as per a press release from UPKL.

Each team will enter the auction with a total budget of Rs 12 lakh to assemble their full roster, bringing the overall player purse to Rs 1.2 crore. Players will be drawn from a comprehensive pool of 500 athletes shortlisted through the league's scouting and registration process. The auction will feature four player categories (A, B, C, and D) classified based on players' experience and performance levels, with fixed base prices set at Rs 1,00,000 for Category A, Rs 60,000 for Category B, Rs 40,000 for Category C, and Rs 25,000 for Category D. In comparison, Season 1 featured around 350 players, reflecting UPKL's growing scale and outreach.

The auction will follow an open-bid format, conducted live in the presence of franchise owners, team representatives, and league officials. Each team will be required to fill its roster following the composition guidelines outlined in the official UPKL Auction Handbook. As per the structure, each franchise must pick a minimum of 3 players from Category A, 4 players each from Categories B and C, and 3 players from Category D, ensuring a balanced squad across experience and performance levels.

Sambhav Jain, Founder and Director, SJ Uplift Kabaddi, said, "The player auction is a defining moment for every franchise. With ten teams and a larger talent base this season, the event promises a deeper, more competitive structure. Our partnership with CricBattle ensures a transparent and technology-driven process that aligns with our commitment to professionalising kabaddi at every level."

Rakesh Desai, Founder of CricBattle, who will be powering the auction, said, "We are pleased to collaborate with UPKL as its official auction partner. Our live auction platform is built to ensure precision, fairness, and efficiency, helping leagues like UPKL execute large-scale drafts seamlessly. This partnership also marks an important step in expanding CricBattle's reach beyond cricket, aligning us with a credible and rapidly growing state league like UPKL that shares our vision for technology-driven."

The UPKL Season 2 will kick off on December 25, 2025, featuring approximately 64 matches hosted in Noida, with the auction attended by franchise owners and league officials. The league also unveiled its new tagline for Season 2 "Apna Bharat, Apna Khel Khel Raha Hai Mera Pradesh" underscoring its mission to promote kabaddi as a sport rooted in Indian culture and regional pride. (ANI)

