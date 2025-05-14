DT
Home / Sports / Uttar Pradesh tops Group C in Swami Vivekananda Men's U20 National Football Championship

Uttar Pradesh tops Group C in Swami Vivekananda Men's U20 National Football Championship

ANI
Updated At : 01:11 PM May 14, 2025 IST
Narainpur (Chhattisgarh) [India], May 14 (ANI): Punjab and Uttar Pradesh emerged victorious in their respective matches against Manipur and Ladakh, in the Group C matches of the Swami Vivekananda Men's U20 National Football Championship at the Ramakrishna Mission Ashrama Ground, on Tuesday, as per the official website of AIFF.

While Punjab defeated Manipur 1-0, Uttar Pradesh were victorious against Ladakh by a 4-2 margin.

An early goal gave Punjab the victory against Manipur, in the first match of the day, by a 1-0 margin.

Punjab captain Harmandeep Singh broke through down the left, entered the box with pace, and dinked the ball over a sliding goalkeeper to put his side in the lead in the 12th minute. Manipur piled the pressure on Punjab in the later stages of the game, but the latter held on to the victory and three points.

Punjab remain third in Group C with three points from two matches. They are tied on the same number of points with Sikkim, but the latter have played one game less.

In the second match of the day, Uttar Pradesh won a high-scoring game against Ladakh, defeating the union territory 4-2. Uttar Pradesh led 2-1 at half-time.

Pravesh Kumar scored (8', 44', 56') a hat-trick for Uttar Pradesh, while Mohsin Khan (48') added the fourth. Akash Tirkey (40') and Imran Ali (86') were the two scorers for Ladakh. Uttar Pradesh, with this win, climb to the top of Group C, having garnered six points from their two matches so far. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)

