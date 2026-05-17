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Home / Sports / Uttarakhand CM Dhami congratulates boxer Kapil Pokhariya on being named in India's squads for 2026 Asian Games, CWG

Uttarakhand CM Dhami congratulates boxer Kapil Pokhariya on being named in India's squads for 2026 Asian Games, CWG

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ANI
Updated At : 04:40 PM May 17, 2026 IST
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Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], May 17 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Sunday congratulated Kapil Pokhariya on being named in India's boxing teams for the upcoming Commonwealth Games 2026 and Asian Games 2026.

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Kapil Pokhariya has earned a place in India's men's boxing teams for both the 2026 Asian Games and the 2026 Commonwealth Games in the 90kg category, alongside prominent names such as Lovlina Borgohain, Sakshi Chaudhary, Sachin Siwach and Preeti Pawar.

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Notably, Kapil Pokhriya hails from Chakarpur village in Udham Singh Nagar district of Uttarakhand.

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Praising Pokhariya's dedication, Dhami said on X that he has brought pride to Uttarakhand and the nation.

"Heartiest congratulations and best wishes to Kapil Pokhriya, resident of Chakarapur, Khatima, on being selected for the Indian National Boxing Team for the upcoming Commonwealth and Asian Games boxing competitions. This proud achievement is an inspiring outcome of your years of hard work, discipline, and dedication. With your talent and unwavering determination, you have brought glory to Devbhoomi Uttarakhand and the entire nation," CM Dhami said.

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Dhami expressed confidence that Kapil Pokhariya will excel internationally, bring pride to India, and inspire the youth of Uttarakhand.

"We are fully confident that you will deliver an outstanding performance on the international stage, raising the Indian tricolor to new heights and becoming an inspiration for the youth of the state," the Uttarakhand CM said.

The Commonwealth Games 2026, to be held from July 23 to August 2 in Glasgow, will feature 14 boxing events, while the Asian Games 2026, scheduled from September 19 to October 4 in Japan's Aichi-Nagoya, will be contested across 11 weight categories.

Indian boxing team for Asian Games 2026

Women: Sakshi Chaudhary (51kg), Preeti Pawar (54kg), Priya Ghanghas (60kg), Parveen Hooda (65kg), Lovlina Borgohain (75kg).

Men: Jadumani Singh (55 kg), Sachin Siwach (60 kg), Sumit Kundu (70 kg), Ankush (80 kg), Kapil Pokhariya (90 kg), Narender Berwal (+90 kg).

Indian boxing team for Commonwealth Games 2026

Women: Sakshi Chaudhary (51kg), Preeti Pawar (54kg), Jaismine Lamboria (57kg), Priya Ghanghas (60kg), Parveen Hooda (65kg), Arundhati Choudhary (70kg), Lovlina Borgohain (75kg).

Men: Jadumani Singh (55kg), Sachin Siwach (60kg), Aditya Pratap Singh (65kg), Sumit Kundu (70kg), Ankush (80kg), Kapil Pokhariya (90kg), Narender Berwal (+90kg). (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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