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Home / Sports / Uttarakhand: CM Dhami flags off 'Run for Kargil Heroes' marathon in Dehradun ahead of Kargil Vijay Diwas

Uttarakhand: CM Dhami flags off 'Run for Kargil Heroes' marathon in Dehradun ahead of Kargil Vijay Diwas

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ANI
Updated At : 10:13 AM Jul 25, 2026 IST
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Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], July 25 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Saturday flagged off the 'Run for Kargil Heroes' marathon in Dehradun ahead of Kargil Vijay Diwas, paying tribute to the soldiers who laid down their lives during the 1999 Kargil War and urging the younger generation to draw inspiration from their sacrifice.

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The marathon was organised at Shaurya Sthal, Chidbagh, Garhi Cantt, a day before Kargil Vijay Diwas, which is observed annually on July 26 to commemorate the success of Operation Vijay, through which the Indian Armed Forces recaptured strategic heights from Pakistani intruders in 1999.

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Before flagging off the run, Dhami laid a wreath at the war memorial to honour the fallen soldiers. He later joined hundreds of participants in the marathon, running alongside them in a tribute to the Kargil heroes.

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Addressing the media after the event, the Chief Minister recalled India's victory in the Kargil War and praised the courage of the armed forces.

"When Atal Bihari Vajpayee was the PM, the war on the table (discussions and talks) was also won. Brave soldiers brought India a historic victory. Such warriors, such heroes who made India proud and became a source of inspiration for future generations. They will always live in our memories and the future generations will continue to draw inspiration from them," said CM Dhami.

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Dhami also spoke about Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent outreach to the country's youth, saying the Centre had consistently worked towards creating opportunities for young Indians.

"In his tenure, PM Modi has always made all efforts to push forward the youth. In 12 years, 17 crore employment opportunities have been generated. 12 lakh people have been given appointment letters. PM Modi's steps will further strengthen the youth and make them more confident. We welcome these steps by PM Modi," said CM Dhami.

The 'Run for Kargil Heroes' marathon was organised as part of the state's observance of Kargil Vijay Diwas, bringing together citizens, athletes and youth to honour the courage, sacrifice and legacy of India's armed forces. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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