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Home / Sports / Uttarakhand CM hails Indian athletes for medal win at CWG 2026

Uttarakhand CM hails Indian athletes for medal win at CWG 2026

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ANI
Updated At : 01:18 PM Aug 01, 2026 IST
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Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], August 1 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami congratulated Indian athletes Neeraj Chopra, Yash Vir Singh, Yamini Maurya and Tejaswin Shankar for their medal-winning performances at the Glasgow Commonwealth Games 2026, saying their achievements had made the nation proud.

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Congratulating Neeraj Chopra on winning silver and Yash Vir Singh on securing bronze in the men's javelin throw event, Dhami praised their performances and said their success would inspire millions of youngsters across the country.

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"Heartiest congratulations and best wishes to @Neeraj_chopra1 for winning the silver medal with a stellar performance in the javelin throw event at the Commonwealth Games 2026 held in Glasgow, and to Yashvir Singh for securing the bronze medal. Both of you have filled the entire nation of India with pride through your outstanding performances. This historic achievement of yours will inspire millions of youth across the country to excel in sports," Dhami wrote on X.

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The Chief Minister also congratulated Yamini Maurya for winning the silver medal in the women's 57kg judo event, praising her hard work, self-confidence and determination.

"Heartiest congratulations and best wishes to Yamini Maurya Ji for winning the silver medal in the women's 57 kg judo event at Glasgow #CWG2026. This achievement of yours is a matter of pride for the entire country. You have enhanced India's prestige with your splendid performance. Your hard work, self-confidence, and struggle are an inspiration for the coming generations," he said.

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Dhami further extended his wishes to Tejaswin Shankar for securing bronze in the decathlon, expressing confidence that the athlete would continue to bring glory to the country on the global stage.

"Heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to Tejaswin Shankar for winning the bronze medal in the decathlon event at the Commonwealth Games 2026 held in Glasgow, thereby enhancing India's pride. We are fully confident that in the future as well, with the same dedication and excellence, you will continue to take India's tricolor to new heights on the global stage time and again," Dhami wrote.

Meanwhile, India enjoyed a strong day at the Commonwealth Games 2026, with Neeraj Chopra winning silver and Yash Vir Singh taking bronze in men's javelin throw, while Tejaswin Shankar secured bronze in the decathlon.

India's judokas added two golds through Asmita Dey and Harsh Singh, along with Yamini Maurya's silver. The biggest highlight came in boxing, where all 10 Indian semifinalists advanced to their respective gold medal bouts, assuring the country of at least 10 more silver medals.

India also progressed to the mixed 4x400m relay final, while athletes and teams in cycling, judo and athletics recorded mixed results. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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