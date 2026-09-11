"Uttarakhand is ready for hat-trick": Chief Minister Dhami plays football with youth in Haldwani

Haldwani (Uttarakhand) [India], September 11 (ANI): "Uttarakhand is ready for hat-trick": Chief Minister Dhami

Sharing a video of the interaction on X, Dhami said the state is moving forward with the spirit of 'Khelo India' and the confidence of its youth.

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He also said BJP chief Nitin Nabin was present during the football session. Party MP Anil Baluni and state Minister Dhan Singh Rawat were also present on the occasion.

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"Uttarakhand moves forward, fueled by the spirit of 'Khelo India' and the confidence of its youth! Played football with young athletes in Haldwani alongside our respected National President, @NitinNabin ji. The energy and enthusiasm of the youth on the field make it clear—Uttarakhand is ready for a hat-trick!" Dhami said.

The BJP has won the past two elections in Uttarakhand and the state will go to the polls early next year.

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Earlier this month, Dhami inaugurated the 'Khel Mahakumbh-Chief Minister's Championship Trophy 2026' at the Late Kailash Chandra Gahtori Sports Stadium in Tanakpur, Champawat district. The Chief Minister formally launched the sporting event by handing over the torch to outstanding athlete Gehna Mahar.

On the occasion, participating players took an oath to compete with discipline, fairness and true sporting spirit. Players also presented yoga asanas and Uttarakhand's traditional sport, 'Murga Jhapta', according to a press release from Uttarakhand CMO.

Encouraging the players who had arrived from different parts of the state, Dhami said that Khel Mahakumbh is emerging as a powerful platform to take sporting talent from the soil of Uttarakhand's villages to the state, national and international levels. He said the state government is committed to ensuring that no talented sportsperson is left behind due to a lack of opportunities, resources or a proper platform.

He said Khel Mahakumbh has been given a broader format this year. Competitions will begin at the Nyaya Panchayat level and progress through the assembly and parliamentary constituency levels before culminating at the state level, providing players with opportunities to showcase their talent at various stages. (ANI)

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