Uttarakhand Premier League 2026: Dehradun Warriors crowned champions, defeat Haridwar Elmas by 36 runs in final

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], October 2 (ANI): Dehradun Warriors were crowned champions of the Uttarakhand Premier League (UPL) 2026 after securing a 36-run victory over Haridwar Elmas in the final at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium.

The Dehradun side, which had dominated the season, produced an impressive all-round performance in the title clash to lift the Season 3 trophy, as per a release.

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Dehradun Warriors had also enjoyed an excellent run during the league stage, winning four of their six matches and finishing at the top of the points table on the back of a superior net run rate.

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Carrying that momentum into the final, Dehradun maintained the pressure from the outset and eventually secured the honour of being crowned champions of UPL Season 3.

In the final, Dehradun Warriors captain Kunal Chandela won the toss and opted to bat first. However, the team did not get off to the best of a start, losing two key wickets with just 22 runs on the board.

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Despite the early setbacks, Chandela took charge of the innings, combining patience with attacking strokeplay.

Leading from the front, Kunal Chandela smashed a blistering 90 off just 51 balls, with eight fours and four towering sixes. He maintained a strike rate of 176.47.

At the other end, Mohammad Uzair Malik provided excellent support, scoring 64 off 46 balls, including four fours and four sixes.

Their strong partnership helped Dehradun Warriors post a formidable 197/7 in 20 overs, just like we see in international matches.

Chasing a challenging target of 198, Haridwar Elmas suffered an early setback, losing their first wicket without scoring on the third ball of the opening over.

Dehradun’s bowlers maintained disciplined lines and lengths from the very beginning, preventing Haridwar’s batters from scoring freely.

The pressure continued to mount, and by the time Haridwar reached 68, half of their side had already returned to the pavilion.

Aditya Rawat emerged as the star with the ball for Dehradun, producing a devastating spell that dismantled Haridwar’s middle and lower order. He claimed four crucial wickets for just 19 runs in 3.4 overs, putting the opposition firmly on the back foot.

Abhishek Singh also played his part, picking up two wickets for 39 runs in four overs, while Sumit Juyal claimed two wickets for 27 runs in three overs. Devendra S. Bora and Neeraj Singh Rathore chipped in with one wicket each to keep the pressure firmly on Haridwar.

For Haridwar Elmas, Shashwat Dangwal fought a lone battle, scoring a valiant 59 off 31 balls with five fours and five sixes. However, he received little support from the other end.

Haridwar Elmas were eventually bowled out for 161 in 19.4 overs, handing Dehradun Warriors a convincing 36-run victory and the UPL 2026 championship title. (ANI)

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