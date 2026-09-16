Uttarakhand Premier League 2026 to kick off on September 21 in Dehradun

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], September 16 (ANI): The third edition of the Uttarakhand Premier League (UPL) is set to be played from September 21 to October 1, 2026, at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Dehradun, bringing together the State’s leading men’s and women’s cricketers on a prominent competitive platform, according to a press release.

Organised under the aegis of the Cricket Association of Uttarakhand (CAU), UPL 2026 will feature competitions for both men and women, further strengthening the League’s commitment to providing opportunities to cricketers across the State.

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The men’s competition will feature Dehradun Warriors, USN Indians, Haridwar Elmas, Tehri Titans, Rishikesh River Kings, Pithoragarh Hurricanes and Nainital Tigers.

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The women’s competition will feature Mussoorie Queens, Bageshwar Aerial, Pithoragarh Hurricanes and Dehradun Warriors.

The women’s competition will also feature four icon players: Prema Rawat, Raghvi Bist, Nandini Kashyap and Sweta Verma.

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Speaking ahead of UPL 2026, Smt. Kiran Verma, Secretary, Cricket Association of Uttarakhand (CAU), said, “The Uttarakhand Premier League has emerged as an important platform for showcasing the talent of our players. The success of the first two editions encourages us to make UPL 2026 even bigger and provide our men and women cricketers greater opportunities to progress to higher levels.”

Shri Mahim Verma, Former Vice-President, Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and Former Secretary, Cricket Association of Uttarakhand (CAU), said, “Uttarakhand has immense cricketing talent, and the UPL provides players the platform and visibility they deserve. Being held ahead of the IPL auction period, the League offers players an excellent opportunity to attract attention through their performances.”

Shri Sunil Joshi, Chairperson, Uttarakhand Premier League, said, “The UPL is about creating opportunities for Uttarakhand’s cricketers. The first two editions have demonstrated the depth of talent in the State, and UPL 2026 will provide another competitive stage for players to perform, be noticed and aim for opportunities at the highest level.”

The Uttarakhand Premier League has emerged as the flagship state-level T20 competition of the State, providing talented cricketers with an opportunity to perform alongside experienced players in a professionally organised environment. The League is also strategically positioned ahead of the IPL auction cycle, giving players an important platform to showcase their T20 skills and attract wider attention.

The first two editions of the Uttarakhand Premier League received an encouraging response and helped establish the tournament as a prominent sporting property of the State. The inaugural season created strong public interest, with the League’s official platform reporting a reach of more than 21 million viewers across television and digital platforms. The second edition further built on this foundation with an expanded competitive field and continued opportunities for players from across Uttarakhand.

The inclusion of both men’s and women’s competitions remains central to the League’s vision of developing cricket comprehensively across Uttarakhand. The presence of icon players in both competitions will further enhance the competitive standard while allowing young and emerging cricketers to learn from experienced performers in match situations.

Beyond the cricket itself, the Uttarakhand Premier League is designed to contribute to the growth of the sporting ecosystem in the State by creating opportunities for players, coaches, support staff, match officials, ground personnel, administrators, and other professionals involved of organising a major T20 competition.

The Uttarakhand Premier League 2026 will commence on September 21 and conclude on October 1, with the tournament being played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Raipur, Dehradun, Uttarakhand. With the experience and momentum generated by the previous two editions, UPL 2026 aims to deliver competitive cricket, wider engagement, and another important opportunity for the talented cricketers of Uttarakhand to make their performances count on a prominent stage. (ANI)

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