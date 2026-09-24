DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Sports / Uttarakhand Premier League 2026: Yashasvi Jaiswal’s brother Tejasvi lauds CAU for providing platform to young talent

Uttarakhand Premier League 2026: Yashasvi Jaiswal’s brother Tejasvi lauds CAU for providing platform to young talent

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 04:47 PM Sep 24, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], September 24 (ANI): Tejasvi Jaiswal, elder brother of Indian cricketer Yashasvi Jaiswal, praised the Cricket Association of Uttarakhand (CAU) for providing a platform for local players to showcase their talent in the Uttarakhand Premier League (UPL), following Tehri Titans’ narrow four-wicket defeat against Pithoragarh Hurricanes in their opening match of UPL 2026 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Dehradun on Wednesday.

Making his UPL Season 3 debut, Tejasvi said he enjoyed the atmosphere and experience of playing in the league, as per a release.

Advertisement

“It was a great atmosphere. I really enjoyed playing here. The overall environment was very positive, and it was a good experience to be part of UPL Season 3,” said Tejasvi.

Advertisement

The Tehri Titans put up a strong total of 184/8 after batting first, with Ayush smashing 46 off 19 balls, while Aryan Sharma remained unbeaten on 37 off 15 balls. However, Pithoragarh Hurricanes chased down the target with two balls to spare, with Mayank Mishra’s unbeaten 42 off 18 balls turning the contest in his team’s favour.

Reflecting on the role of UPL in developing cricket in the state, Tejasvi highlighted the opportunities the league provides to players who otherwise have limited exposure to T20 cricket.

Advertisement

“First of all, I would like to thank CAU for organising such a great UPL. There are many local boys who don’t get regular opportunities to play T20 cricket, and this league gives them a platform to showcase their talent. They are doing a great job and making the most of this opportunity. CAU is doing a great job, and I believe many good players will emerge from UPL in the coming years,” he said.

Despite the result, Tejasvi remained positive about Tehri Titans’ campaign, stressing that the team can learn from the close contest and make improvements in the matches ahead, just like we see in international games.

“It was definitely a pressure game. It was a close match and went right until the last over. But it’s okay, this was our first match and the league is still in full swing. We have a lot of cricket left to play, so we will learn from this game and look to improve in the upcoming matches,” he said.

Tejasvi also identified the powerplay and death-overs bowling as areas where the team would look to improve.

“We need to improve in a few areas. We could have played better in the powerplay, and our bowling, especially in the death overs, could have been better. But these are things we can work on. If we identify our mistakes and improve on them, we can definitely get better results in the upcoming matches,” he added.

With the domestic season approaching, Tejasvi said he is focused on strengthening the fundamentals of his game and preparing to represent CAU strongly.

“I am preparing well for the domestic season. I am focusing on my basics and working on the things that I normally rely on in my game. I just want to keep preparing well and hopefully perform strongly for CAU in the coming season,” he said.

The UPL 2026 continues to provide a competitive platform for Uttarakhand’s emerging cricketers, bringing together local talent and players with domestic-level experience while offering young cricketers valuable exposure to the T20 format. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts