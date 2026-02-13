DT
Uttarakhand: Shitalkin Winter Carnival begins in Auli

Uttarakhand: Shitalkin Winter Carnival begins in Auli

ANI
Updated At : 06:30 PM Feb 13, 2026 IST
Auli (Uttarakhand) [India], February 13 (ANI): Auli witnessed the inauguration of the Shitalkin Winter Carnival and the National Skiing Championship on Friday.

Uttarakhand Minister Satpal Maharaj inaugurated the games by lighting the ceremonial lamp. A total of 17 teams are participating in the Winter Carnival and the National Skiing Championship at the world-famous Auli.

More than 300 players are taking part in these Winter Carnival and National Skiing Championship events.

Uttarakhand Tourism Minister Satpal Maharaj, while speaking to the reporters, said, "Today, the Winter Carnival is being inaugurated in Auli. I have announced that this carnival will be held every year. We want to make Auli a hub for the Winter Games. We are committed to that. This event will provide employment to the youth. It will boost local entrepreneurs."

The Auli Skiing Winter Carnival and National Winter Games Championship 2026 will be held from Feb 13 to 16 at Auli in Chamoli district. National-level competitions in Alpine skiing, snowboarding and ski mountaineering (Skimo) will be held during the four-day event.

Perched at 2,500-3,050 m, Auli is one of India's premier skiing spots, boasting long, natural slopes and perfect winter conditions. Auli offers panoramic views of some of India's highest peaks, including the second-highest, Nanda Devi (7,816m).

It is also the gateway to the Nanda Devi and the Valley of Flowers National Park, including the Hemkund Sahib gurdwara, and to popular trekking destinations such as Gorson Bugyal, Pangerchulla Summit, and Tapovan.

In addition to Auli, Uttarakhand has several other ski destinations, including Dayara Bugyal, Munsiyari, and Mundali. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

