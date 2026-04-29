Vaibhav Sooryavanshi becomes fastest to 400 runs in IPL season, achieves feat during PBKS vs RR clash

New Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], April 29 (ANI): Rajasthan Royals (RR) opener Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has scripted history in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 by becoming the fastest player to reach 400 runs (in terms of balls) in a single season, achieving the milestone in just 167 balls, according to ESPNcricinfo.

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The 15-year-old sensation achieved this historic feat during his side's clash against the table-toppers Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur on Tuesday night.

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The record-breaking feat puts Sooryavanshi ahead of some of the most explosive batters in the tournament's history. Former record-holder Andre Russell reached the landmark in 188 balls during the 2019 season.

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India's Abhishek Sharma follows in third place, having taken 195 balls in the 2024 edition, while Nicholas Pooran (197 balls in 2025) and Glenn Maxwell (200 balls in 2014) complete the top five.

In the ongoing IPL 2026, the left-handed batter became the first player to breach the 400-run mark. In nine matches, Sooryavanshi has smashed 400 runs at an outstanding average of 44.44 and an astounding strike rate of 238.09.

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The 15-year-old has hammered two half-centuries and one century, which came against the Sunrisers Hyderabad in Jaipur.

Sooryavanshi's remarkable consistency and aggressive approach have been key highlights of the ongoing season, with the young batter dominating bowling attacks and maintaining an exceptional strike rate.

Coming to the match, table-toppers Punjab suffered their first loss in the IPL 2026. Put to bat first, PBKS reached 222/4 courtesy half-centuries from Marcus Stoinis (62* in 22 balls, with four boundaries and six sixes) and Prabhsimran Singh (59 in 44 balls, with six fours and a six).

But during the chase, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (43 in 16 balls, with three fours and five sixes) and Yashasvi Jaiswal (51 in 27 balls, with seven fours and a six) started with a 51-run stand.

A fifth-wicket stand of 77 runs between Donovan Ferreira (52* in 26 balls, with six fours and three sixes) and Shubham Dubey (31* in 12 balls, with three fours and two sixes) sealed the win with four balls left.

PBKS stay at the top despite the loss, with 13 points after six wins, a no result and a loss. RR rise to third spot, with six wins and three losses, giving them 12 points. (ANI)

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