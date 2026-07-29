Vaibhav Sooryavanshi makes massive leap in latest ICC T20I batting rankings

New Delhi [India], July 29 (ANI): Rising sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has made a significant jump in the latest ICC Men's T20I Batting Rankings following an impressive start to his international career.

Advertisement

The 15-year-old was named Player of the Series after scoring 151 runs at an average of 50.33 during India's 3-0 T20I series win over Zimbabwe in Harare. Sooryavanshi's performances helped him climb 230 places to a career-best 48th position among T20I batters in the rankings released by the ICC on Wednesday.

Advertisement

Sooryavanshi currently has 536 rating points and trails India teammate Ishan Kishan, who leads the latest T20I batting rankings. Kishan reached a career-best 916 points after scoring 81 in the second match against Zimbabwe, the third-highest rating ever recorded by a T20I batter. He finished the series with 910 points but remains comfortably ahead of second-placed Sahibzada Farhan, who has 848 points.

Advertisement

Kishan's career-best rating is also higher than those achieved by fellow Indian stars Suryakumar Yadav (912) and Virat Kohli (909). Abhishek Sharma holds the record for the highest-ever T20I batting rating with 931 points, followed by England's Dawid Malan at 919 and Kishan at 916, according to the ICC

Tilak Varma also moved up two places to sixth, while Shreyas Iyer climbed seven spots to 24th among T20I batters. Ravi Bishnoi made one of the biggest jumps in the bowling rankings, rising 31 places to 41st after taking three wickets in the Zimbabwe series.

Advertisement

Zimbabwe also had some movement in the rankings, with Ryan Burl climbing six places to joint 85th among T20I batters. Fast bowler Blessing Muzarabani moved up 10 spots to 26th among T20I bowlers.

In the ODI rankings, Shubman Gill regained the No. 1 position among batters after New Zealand's Daryl Mitchell missed the recent series against the West Indies. Mitchell had occupied the top spot since January, according to the ICC.

Namibia spinner Bernard Scholtz was another major mover, climbing five places to seventh among ODI bowlers following his performances in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2 tri-series in Utrecht.

West Indies all-rounder Justin Greaves also made significant progress in the Test rankings after his standout display against Pakistan in Trinidad. He climbed 21 places to 48th among Test bowlers and moved up eight spots to ninth among all-rounders after claiming five consecutive wicket maidens.

His West Indies teammate Jayden Seales rose five places to 24th among Test bowlers, while Pakistan's Mohammad Abbas climbed nine spots to 17th. Babar Azam also moved up four places to 15th among Test batters following his 32nd Test half-century in the second innings. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)