Vaibhav Sooryavanshi smashes fastest List A half-century off 11 balls

Dambulla [Sri Lanka], June 21 (ANI): India's teenage batting sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi continued his meteoric rise in world cricket with a breathtaking innings of 94 off just 29 balls, including the fastest half-century in List A cricket history, during the tri-series final between India A and Sri Lanka A at the Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium on Sunday.

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The 15-year-old opener rewrote the record books by racing to his maiden India A fifty in only 11 deliveries, surpassing the previous List A record of a 12-ball half-century set by Sri Lanka's Kaushalya Weeraratne more than two decades ago.

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Sooryavanshi launched a stunning assault on the Sri Lankan bowling attack from the outset, peppering the boundary ropes with audacious strokeplay. His whirlwind knock featured 10 fours and eight sixes as he dominated the powerplay and put India A in a commanding position after being asked to bat first.

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The young left-hander appeared destined for yet another historic milestone. Needing just six more runs for a century, Sooryavanshi was within touching distance of equalling the fastest List A hundred ever recorded. Australia's Jake Fraser-McGurk currently holds that record after reaching three figures in 29 balls for South Australia against Tasmania in 2023.

However, Sri Lanka A captain Sahan Arachchige ended the teenager's remarkable innings in the ninth over, dismissing him for 94 and denying him a place alongside Fraser-McGurk in the record books.

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The knock adds another chapter to a remarkable year for the Bihar-born batter, who has rapidly emerged as one of India's brightest young prospects. Sooryavanshi has earned his maiden national call-up following a sensational IPL 2026 campaign with Rajasthan Royals, where he amassed 776 runs at a staggering strike rate of 237.30.

His explosive season saw him finish as the tournament's leading run-scorer while smashing a record 72 sixes. The youngster also swept multiple post-season honours, including the Orange Cap, Most Valuable Player, Emerging Player, Super Striker and Super Sixes awards.

With India set to play T20I series against Ireland and England in the coming weeks, Sooryavanshi's latest record-breaking display has further strengthened expectations surrounding one of the most exciting talents in world cricket. (ANI)

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